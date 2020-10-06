5 Toyota Supra Gets Dialed to 400 HP by AC Schnitzer’s Aftermarket Wizards

Detroit Speed 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Packs Pro-Touring Mods and 700 HP

Owned by Detroit Speed founder Kyle Tucker, the ‘Maro in the following video also happens to corner like it’s on rails thanks to QuadraLink rear suspension and an all-new front subframe. Baer disc brakes at all corners, Forgeline lightweight wheels, BF Goodrich rubber shoes, and a Centerforce twin-disc clutch for the six-speed manual transmission are only a few of the most important modifications brought to the car.Owned by Tucker for “16 or 17 years now,” the Camaro is often used at the track. This is the reason why the 427-cu.in. engine is equipped with a dry-sump lubrication system, the proper setup for a pro-touring restomod with rear tires that measure 12 inches in width, Recaro bucket seats, an OMP steering wheel, and Schroth harnesses.The dashboard is beautifully simple thanks to the Racepak display that replaces the original instrument cluster, and naturally, a roll cage is also featured. What comes as a bit of a surprise about the one-of-a-kind build is that “it’s not terrible to ride in” according to Tucker. “It may be a little quick, but it’s not harsh. It feels more like a modern sports car.”As for the three-piece decklid spoiler, the owner explains that it’s a bolt-on affair that can be modified with taller or shorter blades depending on the configuration of the track. Most of the body mods can be seen up front, though, because of the 315-section tires. The flared fenders up front aren’t OEM, but they definitely look good in this application.As for the finishing touches, take a look at the headrests. Tucker modified both of them to look like the standard headrests of the 1970 Camaro, and the front bumper also serves as a tribute to the original specification.