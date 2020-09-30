Porsche 911 vs. C8 Corvette vs. Shelby GT500: Sports Car Drag Race

A week ago, we looked at three wildly different sports cars to see which is the best. Today, we'll also know which is the fastest. Time for a drag race between the base version of the Porsche 911, the new C8 Corvette, and the Ford Mustang GT500!
Edmunds has done a good job of hyping this video up because at first glance, the Porsche 911 doesn't look like it belongs in this company. A six-cylinder against the GT500? That's never going to work.
Except for the fact that Shelby's massive power only works when you're at a drag strip. Everywhere else, the other two cars have amazing traction due to their engines pressing down right on top of the rear wheels.
As far as specs are concerned, the 911 is the least powerful, despite costing considerably more money. This Carrera produces 379 hp and 331 lb-ft from its twin-turbo 3-liter flat-six. Next up, we have the C8 Corvette which when equipped with the Z51 package makes 495 and 470 lb-ft of torque.
And finally, we have the one that feels the least like a sports car. A GT500's massive 760 hp and 625 lb-ft come via Ford's most powerful V8 yet, a supercharged 5.2-liter. Yeah, it's more of a muscle car with exotic technology.
Besides bags of horsepower and too much variety, this race also has all of the heritage. We literally can't think of sports cars with more history behind them than these three. Yeah, that means the fans are going to be angry.
The first raceis really going to anger the Shelby fans. The 911 and C8 are neck and neck to the finish line while the GT500 never puts its power to full use. Only a rolling start can eliminate the launch disadvantage, and in that scenario, the Shelby smashes as hard as Hulk when angry. That being said, when Edmunds took the GT500 to the quarter-mile, it did have the quickest quarter-mile times.
