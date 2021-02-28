Tuned Toyota Supra Street-Racing Ferraris Is Real-Life Fast and Furious Action

The New E-Caliber 9.6 XC MTB from Trek Is an Electric Carbon Monstrosity

Before 2001, making a movie just about dudes in fast cars seemed like a dumb idea. But The Fast And The Furious (that's the first one) burst onto the scene, and everybody found out a Toyota Supra with the right mods could race anything - exotics, muscle cars, or even a train. 6 photos



But there's just something magical about Dom telling Brian to "smoke him" after the cocky guy in the Ferrari talks trash. You've got much-deserved punishment of an over-confident rich guy, not to the bromance brewing between the two, which would eventually land officer O'Conner in deep trouble.



And the irony is while that Ferrari isn't very desirable, people will pay absolutely anything for a



Things are a little different now in the powertrain department. The place of the 2JZ has been taken by a BMW engine. The German launch control system



Of course, the mods on this new model aren't built with a Hollywood blockbuster budget, so you don't get the 1000 horsepower outputs that would demolish everything. But we just wanted to show people are still racing Toyota against Ferraris. The other expensive toys included here are the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a modded Nissan GT-R, and a Viper.



