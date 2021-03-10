2021 BMW M4 Has Arresting 124-MPH Launch Control Abilities, M5 LCI Fares Better

Despite its controversial front end, the 2021 BMW M4 is one of the most impressive compact sports cars of the year, especially in Competition guise. So, it’s only natural that some people will put its 503-hp inline-six engine through its paces to find out if the coupe will cover itself in zero to 124 mph (200 kph) glory or not.
Both the M3 and M4 (including their Competition variants) were presented by the Bavarian automaker early last fall, sporting up to 503 hp (510 PS) at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. Mind you, that’s courtesy of the new S58 M TwinPower Turbo mill, not the larger air flux enabled by the new grille's very controversial design.
Come to think about it, the recent footage from the Automann-TV YouTube channel doesn’t exactly dwell too much on the moments when the brand-new M4 Competition it recently tested faced the camera.
Of course, the host has an excuse, as he had not only the chance to hoon the coupe on the racetrack but also perform some of his characteristic acceleration tests. As always, he makes use of a RaceBox Pro sidekick to make sure the results are as accurate as possible; of course, they're never 100% exact as it also depends on the atmospheric conditions and the choice of tires, among other factors.
The usual zero to 100 kph (62 mph), 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph), and zero to 200 kph (124 mph) tests are performed on a closed course on this occasion, with all of the sporty settings engaged and with help from the Launch Control system.
As far as the results are concerned, they’re pretty impressive. Zero to 62 mph takes four seconds flat and the M4 makes good progress from 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph) in around 7.9 seconds (there’s also a second run from the 2:44 mark for added consistency). The only issue here, aside from the ugly snot, is that BMW has an even more impressive performer in the form of the upgraded (they call it LCI in Bavaria) M5 Competition.
The latter was also recently tested by the Automann-TV host (it’s the second video embedded below) on the Autobahn and the results were even more arresting, as showcased from the 1:50 mark when the executive sedan thunders from zero to 200 kph (124 mph) in a mere 9.9 seconds!
Come to think about it, the recent footage from the Automann-TV YouTube channel doesn’t exactly dwell too much on the moments when the brand-new M4 Competition it recently tested faced the camera.
Of course, the host has an excuse, as he had not only the chance to hoon the coupe on the racetrack but also perform some of his characteristic acceleration tests. As always, he makes use of a RaceBox Pro sidekick to make sure the results are as accurate as possible; of course, they're never 100% exact as it also depends on the atmospheric conditions and the choice of tires, among other factors.
The usual zero to 100 kph (62 mph), 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph), and zero to 200 kph (124 mph) tests are performed on a closed course on this occasion, with all of the sporty settings engaged and with help from the Launch Control system.
As far as the results are concerned, they’re pretty impressive. Zero to 62 mph takes four seconds flat and the M4 makes good progress from 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph) in around 7.9 seconds (there’s also a second run from the 2:44 mark for added consistency). The only issue here, aside from the ugly snot, is that BMW has an even more impressive performer in the form of the upgraded (they call it LCI in Bavaria) M5 Competition.
The latter was also recently tested by the Automann-TV host (it’s the second video embedded below) on the Autobahn and the results were even more arresting, as showcased from the 1:50 mark when the executive sedan thunders from zero to 200 kph (124 mph) in a mere 9.9 seconds!