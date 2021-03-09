Toyota GR Yaris vs. Mitsubishi Evo VI Is a Twenty-Year Gap Drag Race

3 Camaro SS With 8-Speed Auto Tries to Pull 10-Speed Mustang GT 5.0, Both Stock

The Toyota GR Yaris is the French Bulldog of cars: even if you don't like bulldogs (or small dogs in general), you can't help but love a Frenchie. 8 photos



That's mostly thanks to its obstinate connection to the past. In a time when the powertrains of most cars have some sort of electrification, the GR Yaris gets a three-cylinder 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that's good for no less than 261 hp and a pretty impressive 265 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. It also has one more rarity that a lot of people will appreciate: a six-speed manual transmission.



These things may be odd by today's standards, but they're very much matched by its opponent for the day. That's because the rally-bred Yaris is up against a 20-year-old



First off, they're both road-going versions of their rallying counterparts. Second, they share a connection with the rally driver that lent his name to this particular Evo VI version, Tommi Makinen. The Finn won the WRC in an Evo VI back in the day, and now he's working closely with the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team and was actually involved in the development of the



Still, no matter how many threads bind them, these two cars are here to compete against each other, and not share memories. And, in all fairness, the results are a lot closer than they should be or than the age difference would suggest.



Usually, the older car has the weight advantage, whereas the new one seriously trumps it on power. Here, it's the other way around. Being a sedan from a superior segment,



Those are some really closely matched numbers, which means we should be looking at a close race. And with both cars shifting gears via a bit of stick action, that means driver skill is going to be more important than ever. Sadly, there's no Tommi Makinen to run either of the two down the track, so we'll have to make do with carwow's Yanni and Mat. Well, at least we know the radio chatter is going to be funny.



