Dad's 2020 Shelby GT500 vs. Son's Conti GTC Show Sticky Quarter-Mile Family Ties

The wonderful world of (night-time) drag racing never ceases to daze and amaze. We’re not just talking about incredible passes in the three-second range or the occasional lesson here and there on how people shouldn’t judge the sedan book solely on its Accord covers. This time around, we’re going to be discussing family ties.
We have seen many odd encounters taking place on the sticky tarmac. From forced induction trucks gunning for quarter-mile supremacy to the traditional America vs. Import battles, there really isn’t anything that’s not allowed in the amazing world of drag racing.
That includes showcasing one’s strong family ties, whether with the lady of the household or the heir of the drag racing fortune. This time around, though, we’re experiencing an interesting blend of the drag racing genres. After all, isn’t it utterly eccentric for a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to line up against a British grand tourer of the Bentley Continental GT Convertible variety?
That’s exactly what happened in the latest video (embedded below) from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YT channel before things got a little more traditional and the Shelby proved its mettle against a C7 Chevrolet Corvette. That battle took place from the 1:40 mark and proved a lot less interesting (the GT500 won comfortably) than what happened before.
That’s because the 760-hp supercharged monster lined up against a far from ordinary Bentley Continental GTC. Instead, it was a father vs. son battle, according to the description provided by the D.R.A.C.S team. Unfortunately, there’s little to no additional information provided on the matter—not even the exact generation or engine choice for the British grand tourer.
So, we can only speculate if they either decided to settle a dispute in the best possible way or they sought quarter-mile glory just for some plain old fun and additional family bonding. All we have to go by are the hard facts, which pointed towards the GT500 as the victor from the get-go. Those meaty rear tires clearly made a difference against the Conti’s all-wheel drive setup.
