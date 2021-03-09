700 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Races 675 HP Mitsubishi Evo, Egos get Bruised

The Mitsubishi Evo isn't exactly a sports car, but it can go really fast with the right set of mods. Despite it being out of production for many years, this turbocharged compact is quite popular in the drag racing scene and can punch above its weight, but will that be enough when its rival is a modified R35?
Evo vs. GT-R used to be a really popular drag racing format on YouTube. And Hoonigan is bringing it back with this episode of their This vs. That series. But they have more in common than the usual rivals, sharing their Japanese origin and AWD power delivery.
But as the guys explain, these two JDM specials have very different philosophies. The GT-R used to be known as the supercar killer, and its engineers once said that if it was lighter, the power wouldn't be put down as well. We've seen some absolutely insane versions which have set all kinds of speed records, so this 700 horsepower racer seems mild.
In case you're wondering, this is a 2013 GT-R and it's got a nicely fitted and painted Varis body kit with lots of carbon accents. If that doesn't impress you, the fact that its owner also has the R32, R33, and R34 should. Wow, life really doesn't seem fair right now.
"Let's face it, one is a really sick car that you aspire to own and the other one is usually the car you get because you can't afford the other one," the guy presenting the intro says. But we know plenty of folks who wouldn't trade their Evos for anything, and they'll probably be envious of the motor in this thing.
It's a 675 horsepower monster, stroked to a 2.4-liter and fitted with a big Garrett turbocharger with dual wastegates. It's also a time attack race car with a full cage. Basically, the GT-R is something your wife might still get into whereas this has "I'm taking the kids" written all over it. So, can you put a bunch of money into an Evo X to make it as fast as the R35 GT-R?