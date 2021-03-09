Camaro SS With 8-Speed Auto Tries to Pull 10-Speed Mustang GT 5.0, Both Stock

Here is yet another straight-line battle featuring two direct rivals that put down just as much power as their respective manufacturers intended. Usually, you can find out more from watching these types of races than you can from those where the cars feature various bolt-on modifications, different fuel mixes, and so on.
On top of that, this is a battle that dates back to the beginning of the muscle car era, when Chevrolet launched the Camaro as a response to the Mustang and its tremendous success in the mid-to-late 1960s. Back then, the Camaro was described as “a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs,” even though it couldn’t quite match the Blue Oval’s offering in terms of overall sales.
You also don’t really hear Camaro fans talk trash about the Mustang that much anymore, at least not since Ford came out with the sixth-generation model, spawning the likes of the Shelby GT350/GT350R, Bullitt, Shelby GT500, and more recently, the Mach 1. There’s a lot more variety to be found with the Mustang nowadays, as well as better performance.
That said, here’s what a rolling drag race between a 2019 Mustang GT 5.0 and a 2017 Camaro SS looks like, when both feature automatic gearboxes, and both are completely stock.
The Mustang is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, producing 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear with the aid of Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission. The Camaro SS, on the other hand, packs a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 unit with 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Because this is a 2017 car, it does not have Chevy’s newer ten-speed automatic, which replaced the eight-speed one in the Camaro SS for the 2019 model year and beyond.
We would have loved to see both cars boasting their respective ten-speed boxes, but this will have to do instead. It’s still a pretty good fight overall, albeit somewhat predictable.
You also don’t really hear Camaro fans talk trash about the Mustang that much anymore, at least not since Ford came out with the sixth-generation model, spawning the likes of the Shelby GT350/GT350R, Bullitt, Shelby GT500, and more recently, the Mach 1. There’s a lot more variety to be found with the Mustang nowadays, as well as better performance.
That said, here’s what a rolling drag race between a 2019 Mustang GT 5.0 and a 2017 Camaro SS looks like, when both feature automatic gearboxes, and both are completely stock.
The Mustang is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, producing 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear with the aid of Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission. The Camaro SS, on the other hand, packs a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 unit with 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Because this is a 2017 car, it does not have Chevy’s newer ten-speed automatic, which replaced the eight-speed one in the Camaro SS for the 2019 model year and beyond.
We would have loved to see both cars boasting their respective ten-speed boxes, but this will have to do instead. It’s still a pretty good fight overall, albeit somewhat predictable.