GTT 160 Yacht Is Primed and Ready to Offer a Decadent Lifestyle for $26 Million

The vessel you see in the gallery is known as the GTT 160 yacht from Dynamiq. You may have seen this team before on autoevolution as they’ve dreamed and launched several vessels throughout their lifespan, including one designed in collaboration with Porsche Design, the GTT 115.
As for the 160, this vessel sports similar cues to the 115 since they’re from the same family, but the sheer size of the 160 offers a whole lot more room to explore lifestyle options. You may be wondering why I'm expressing myself as if this vessel can be yours. Well, that's because it can, for a cool €21,900,000 ($25,963,107 at current exchange rates), that is.
One thing to remember whenever you look at such a vessel is that you aren’t witnessing the work of just one team. In the GTT 160's case, four teams were involved: Van Oossanen as the naval architects, Dobroserdov Design for the exterior, Claudio Pironi & Partners for the interior, and finally, Dynamiq as the shipyard.
For the next few minutes, imagine you just put in the down payment for this vessel, so here’s what you can look forward to. The base for any yacht is the hull, which has a length of 49.5 meters (162.4 feet), offering enough space to include a helicopter pad, a perk not always possible on a vessel this size. Using a hull shape devised by Van Oossanen, the 160 can achieve a remarkably low resistance and fuel consumption without sacrificing its top speed of 17 knots.
more than enough to cruise the Caribbean or the Mediterranean.
To make room for the touch-and-go helipad, the teams were required to extend the surface area beyond the hull structure. In doing so, some spaces are created along the sides of the ship that are suitable for observation. These two spaces also lead directly to the owner’s loft.
Inside the ship, the main material is wood, a whole ton of it. Something that may seem different from other ships is the implementation of a wood floor and ceiling in most social spaces. Velvet upholstery, marble bars, and semi-precious metals are just some of the materials meant to give you a nice, warm, and fuzzy feeling, or maybe it’s just the shellfish. Large glass windows made of XIR glass allow for beautiful views while keeping prying eyes out. If you don’t happen to like the interior Pironi &Partners have put together, you can always opt for the Bentley Home interior Dynamiq has as a backup.
The perks that are most visible are clearly designed for lounging. Aft, a large beach deck has room for up to eight lounge chairs, with a jacuzzi overlooking the guests below. If the beach deck isn’t your thing, take a rest underneath the glass awning used for shade or on one of the two unfolded hull segments for a cruise over the waters. The deck above includes outdoor dining and more lounging areas, while the uppermost deck is mainly used for socializing and more sunbathing.
Now, Dynamiq has a knack for taking their concepts and turning them into reality, so I feel it’s only a matter of time until that happens with the GTT 160 as well. Maybe it already has, and the world just hasn’t been announced yet.
