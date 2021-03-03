The Triton 13000/2 TE Is a Mighty Capable Acrylic Bubble With Gull Wings

Triton is one of the three highest-selling submarine makers. Based in Florida, it experienced incredible growth over the past few years, and in 2020 specifically. The company already has several world records under its belt, including the first manned mission to visit the Titanic in 14 years and the world's largest spherical acrylic pressure hull with the Triton 3300/6 submarine.
It can now add another: the deepest-diving acrylic hull in the world, thanks to the recently unveiled Triton 13000/2 TE. The moniker sounds like something out of Terminator, but as with every other Triton sub, it holds the key to its capabilities: this one can go as deep as 13,000 feet (4,000 meters), carrying two people, and is dubbed Titanic Explorer in honor of the Titanic mission—for which it is perfect, by the way.
The gull wings aren’t for access inside the two-person cabin. Instead, they offer a series of advantages once the sub is underwater. Stretching to a width of 19.7 feet (6 meters), they carry cameras and lights, which means whoever is inside can film an object with the camera on one wing and light it with the other. This might not seem like much, but it can make all the difference between an excellent shot and a poorly-lit one for filmmakers.
The level of the wings is easily adjustable, and the controls for both cameras and lights are inside. This means that the operator can swivel them as needed to get just the kind of image they want.
fastest sub they have, being able to reach maximum depth in about two hours, faster than any other in their lineup. That said, it still moves at a top speed of 3 knots, so don’t go thinking it zaps through the water.
Another highlight of the TE is the Silent Glide feature, which makes “gentle, sweeping turns,” tracks an object, or glides in a controlled fashion without using the thrusters. This means that wildlife can be filmed or admired without disruption and that footage recorded will be free of noise.
TE weighs 26,455 pounds (12,000 kg) and measures 14.6 x 9 x 9.8 feet (4.45 x 2.75 x 3 meters) when the wings are not open. It’s not small by any means, but it’s small enough to fit into a tender garage or for easy storage and renders itself to use with a normal crane for launching. Triton also notes that TE is the easiest to maintain, run and launch sub on the offer.
The total payload is rated at 1,102 pounds (500 kg), though Triton notes elsewhere in the official description that TE is good to carry as much weight as “your equipment.” The only downside is that it’s made for just two people, which includes the pilot. In other words, if you’re looking to check out the Titanic wreck, it’s best if you didn’t plan on bringing a friend or special someone.
Here’s a video of the view inside a Triton bubble-sub (not the TE) to keep you going while you’re saving your cash.
