Kia Calls Its First Dedicated Electric Car EV6, Teasers Inside

Kia is one of the carmakers that has enjoyed continuous growth this past few years, not only in sales but also in terms of perception. This upmarket movement the South Koreans are experiencing is likely to continue, and to support that, new segments have to be tapped.
Kia presently offers the Niro and Soul on the electric vehicle market, but those are merely electrified variants of existing platforms. Until recently, there was no dedicated platform to support a dedicated EV in Kia's stables, and one was clearly needed. As per the plans announced by the company at the beginning of 2021, by the end of the decade, Kia should have at least seven dedicated EVs on the roads. The first one is scheduled for presentation by the end of this year.
Today, this particular EV got teased by the carmaker, and its name was revealed to be EV6. You know, because it’s the first, and nothing spells that better than the number 6.
Truth be told, there’s a reasoning behind this. For its new family of battery electric vehicles, a new naming strategy had to be devised, and Kia went for the simple approach. More specifically, the names of all of these models will start with the EV prefix, followed “by a number which corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.” That would place the EV6 close to the top.
The not-so-revealing teasers released by Kia show what seems to be a crossover, built on the E-GMP platform sister company Hyundai already used for the all-new Ioniq 5. No details on the powertrain were offered, but the full unveiling of the EV6 is expected by the end of the month.
“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated.” said in a statement Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.
“Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”
Today, this particular EV got teased by the carmaker, and its name was revealed to be EV6. You know, because it’s the first, and nothing spells that better than the number 6.
Truth be told, there’s a reasoning behind this. For its new family of battery electric vehicles, a new naming strategy had to be devised, and Kia went for the simple approach. More specifically, the names of all of these models will start with the EV prefix, followed “by a number which corresponds to the car’s position in the line-up.” That would place the EV6 close to the top.
The not-so-revealing teasers released by Kia show what seems to be a crossover, built on the E-GMP platform sister company Hyundai already used for the all-new Ioniq 5. No details on the powertrain were offered, but the full unveiling of the EV6 is expected by the end of the month.
“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated.” said in a statement Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.
“Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”