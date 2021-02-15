Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EV Goes Big on Interior “Living” Space, Sustainability

We’re still one full week from the official reveal of the brand new Ioniq 5, but that doesn’t mean Hyundai or the Ioniq marque are going light on teasers. Here’s a brand new one, offering a glimpse into the electric CUV’s spacious interior.
The cabin is so spacious and so unlike that on any other CUV that it’s a virtual “living space.” That’s because the Ioniq 5 will be using the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which allows a long wheelbase and flat floors. Naturally, that translates into an increased number of possibilities to optimize space. The cabin will still be a long shot from being an actual living space (duh), but chalk this up to some creative license on the part of Hyundai to describe the impression of space comparable to what you’d get in the real thing.
Because the floor is now flat, the CUV comes with a moving center console, dubbed by Hyundai the “Universal Island” that’s “the centerpiece of the Ioniq 5’s living space experience.” All this to say: the center console now moves back and forth, facilitating access to the front seats through either side in narrow parking spaces.
The front row seats are electronically adjustable and, the carmaker notes, 30 percent less thick. That means there is more space for passengers in the back, as well as more space customization possibilities.
In designing the interior of Ioniq 5, great attention has been paid to “what consumers were looking for in a car,” which means a heightened focus on sustainability.
Driving electric is simply not enough in terms of reducing pollution, so this CUV comes with eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials. Those include eco-processed leather dyed in flax seed-derived extractions, textiles made with sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns, and material made from recycled PET plastic bottles. Paint made with bio-oils is used on the dashboard, steering wheel, switches, and door panels.
Assuming this is plenty of detail to get the eco-warrior in you roaring to go out and drive, the Ioniq 5 will be fully revealed in an online event on February 23, with deliveries scheduled for the summer of 2021. After the event, a Project 45 limited edition will become available worldwide in 3,000 examples.
