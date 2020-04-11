Kia Soul EV Takes on Electric MG ZS EV in UK Crossover Comparison

The Tesla Model 3 is now out-selling the BMW 3 Series, but Korean automakers also have an amazing foothold in the electric car market. After the successful launch of the e-Niro, Kona Electric and Ioniq, Kia has now given us the Soul EV.
It's cut from the same cloth as all those other cars, but people are already saying it's the new golden standard in the segment. While the design of all the Soul models has been a love-or-hate thing, we've enjoyed all of them. So it's no surprise that the boxy new model is to our liking.
The square shape doesn't automatically make it simplistic, as there are more frills and decorative elements here than on most cars. You can't get red mirror caps on a Tesla, now can you? The shape also makes it quite a practical car and easy to get into, that being particularly important for the older clients.
In the UK market, the Soul EV promises a range of up to 280 miles. Based on a recent real-world test we saw featuring the Kia e-Niro, the Soul should be superior in this regard to electric crossovers from premium companies, such as the Jaguar I-Pace or Mercedes EQC.
But those are not its real rivals, and today we want to talk about something closer in size and price. Driving Electric was able to grab hold of a relatively unknown contended called the MG ZS. The brand is almost 100 years old and in the old days made some of the most iconic small sports cars in Europe. However, the MG collapsed got taken over by a Chinese company.
Like the Soul, the ZS is a crossover that's also available with regular engines. However, the EV model swaps all the combustion parts for a 148 horsepower motor that they say is capable of pushing you to 60mph in 8.5 seconds. The battery size is only 45 kWh, but range is supposedly up to 231 miles for city-only driving.
