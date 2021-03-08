Mangusta Oceano 39 Is a Glass Miami Penthouse With Transoceanic Range

Overmarine is an Italian shipbuilder with more than three decades of experience in offering open and displacement power superyachts. Their smallest entry in the Mangusta lineup is Oceano 43, with the “43” in the moniker standing for length: 43 meters or 141 feet.
It developed from there into the Oceano 39. The new, stylish megayacht was premiered in a virtual presentation, which you will also find in full at the bottom of the page.
Arlunno speaks very highly of the new megayacht, as one would expect from someone in his position and the occasion. But the first renders of the ship, six hulls of which are already under contract, reveal that none of his hyperboles are unfounded. Oceano 39 is a 39-meter (128-foot) megayacht that offers a most striking silhouette, thanks to a mostly glass superstructure.
“A modern ocean-going villa, with outdoor spaces allowing to enjoy wonderful views from the glass terraces,” reads the official description of the megayacht. “A new milestone in the range. [Oceano 39] is a glass villa ready to weigh anchor and take [its] guests to any destination they have been dreaming of. And [it] will do so with the incomparable class that runs in Mangusta's DNA.”
The standout feature is the massive amount of glazing incorporated into the superstructure, which further adds to the impression of expansiveness. Arlunno says, for this megayacht, they aimed to replace "windows" with "views," and they did so by replacing solid structures with floor-to-ceiling glass.
Minimized bulwarks further optimize sweeping views, and the glazing is retractable in most spaces. What this means—and is perfectly illustrated in the first video presentation at the bottom of the page—is that almost the entire ship can open to the exterior. Italian designer Alberto Mancini, who outfitted the interior, compares the experiencing on sailing on Oceano 39 to the view from a Miami penthouse, but a three-deck penthouse on water.
Amenities on board are on par with what you find on bigger megayachts, including an impressive, generous beach club and not one but two infinity pools. One is placed forward on the sundeck, and the second is on the foredeck. The latter comes with a glass bottom, which allows light to filter through to the master suite below and, at the same time, offers what could only be described as a most interesting view of the swimmers above.
megayachts, so there’s plenty of room for personal touches.
Oceano 39 comes with a transoceanic range and will be offered in two propulsion packages with different performance levels. It will deliver a top speed of 16 knots with a displacement hull, but a 21-knot max speed will be possible as a fast-displacement option.
No delivery date or price range has been announced for the new megayacht. Not that this seems to be stopping multi-millionaires from snapping them up.
