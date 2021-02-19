Sea Ray and BMW’s Designworks Just Went to Town on New Sundancer 370 Outboard

An announcement was made by Designworks telling the world that they are collaborating with Sea Ray, one of the world’s leading boat manufacturers, in developing a new look for the iconic boatyard. All that is to be crammed into the first redesigned model, the new Sundancer 370 Outboard.
The question is, why is all this happening? Well, Sea Ray is celebrating 45 years since the launch of the Sundancer series. This family of boats originally started with the 240 boat, but the 370 is the modern spin on an American classic.
To give you an idea of what you’re to expect from this vessel, Sea Ray president Steve Langlais had this to say. “The Sundancer 370 Outboard advances the Sundancer line with enhancements that are both pure and bold. Simple, sophisticated lines create a form and proportion that’s not overdesigned or overstated. Surfaces flow from crisp lines to smooth transitions seamlessly creating an integrated feel while technology and interaction provide a sense of the future.”
The Director of Industrial Design at Designworks, Johannes Lampela, had this to add regarding the venture. “Sea Ray has a rich history as a leading boat manufacturer for more than 60 years. The Sea Ray look is very recognizable, and our goal working together was to further strengthen that design DNA by bringing forward the most iconic features through a modern design execution. What emerged is a modern yet classic aesthetic that is being used to inspire the next generation of Sea Ray boats.”
All this can be clearly seen when you look at the boat. That S-line we see from the bow to aft offers the vessel a wonderful look as it rises out of the water. But surely there’s more to it than that. It is the sort of design you’ll see on faster and more capable boats. The front typically lifts off the water at high speeds, while the rear is flat and wide to offer the stability needed.
But it’s not only the exterior look that was refined. Every nook and cranny of the interior, too, received a bit of German engineering. Inside, the cabin is luxuriously finished and offers a relaxing feel as you enter the space. Hull-side windows and a skylight allow natural light to enter the space while enough headroom is available to stand tall.
At the front, you’ll find a V-shaped berth lounge area and a plus L-shaped couch with a smart TV for a bit of the old Netflix and chill. When it’s time to tuck in for the night, the couch converts to a queen-sized master bed suitable for two, maybe three guests.
If somehow you managed to make it all the way to the end of the text without looking at the gallery, wow. Still, I highly recommend you do so as it’s the best way to get an idea of what sort of treasure you can own this summer. So keep your eyes peeled on local waters for this and a whole plethora of vessels that have been or will be launched this year.
All in all, it appears that both teams involved in the creation of this new iconic brand look and feel were absolutely thrilled to be working with one another as they seem quite pleased with the results.
The question is, why is all this happening? Well, Sea Ray is celebrating 45 years since the launch of the Sundancer series. This family of boats originally started with the 240 boat, but the 370 is the modern spin on an American classic.
To give you an idea of what you’re to expect from this vessel, Sea Ray president Steve Langlais had this to say. “The Sundancer 370 Outboard advances the Sundancer line with enhancements that are both pure and bold. Simple, sophisticated lines create a form and proportion that’s not overdesigned or overstated. Surfaces flow from crisp lines to smooth transitions seamlessly creating an integrated feel while technology and interaction provide a sense of the future.”
The Director of Industrial Design at Designworks, Johannes Lampela, had this to add regarding the venture. “Sea Ray has a rich history as a leading boat manufacturer for more than 60 years. The Sea Ray look is very recognizable, and our goal working together was to further strengthen that design DNA by bringing forward the most iconic features through a modern design execution. What emerged is a modern yet classic aesthetic that is being used to inspire the next generation of Sea Ray boats.”
All this can be clearly seen when you look at the boat. That S-line we see from the bow to aft offers the vessel a wonderful look as it rises out of the water. But surely there’s more to it than that. It is the sort of design you’ll see on faster and more capable boats. The front typically lifts off the water at high speeds, while the rear is flat and wide to offer the stability needed.
But it’s not only the exterior look that was refined. Every nook and cranny of the interior, too, received a bit of German engineering. Inside, the cabin is luxuriously finished and offers a relaxing feel as you enter the space. Hull-side windows and a skylight allow natural light to enter the space while enough headroom is available to stand tall.
At the front, you’ll find a V-shaped berth lounge area and a plus L-shaped couch with a smart TV for a bit of the old Netflix and chill. When it’s time to tuck in for the night, the couch converts to a queen-sized master bed suitable for two, maybe three guests.
If somehow you managed to make it all the way to the end of the text without looking at the gallery, wow. Still, I highly recommend you do so as it’s the best way to get an idea of what sort of treasure you can own this summer. So keep your eyes peeled on local waters for this and a whole plethora of vessels that have been or will be launched this year.
All in all, it appears that both teams involved in the creation of this new iconic brand look and feel were absolutely thrilled to be working with one another as they seem quite pleased with the results.