Dodge Challenger "General Lee" Jumps on Dirt Ramp, Takes It Like a Champ

People are so obsessed with cars getting air time these days that, for one, engineers have to build performance pickups like they're trophy trucks. And YouTuber Mike Holt, who is behind the Street Speed 717 channel, loves to mistreat the machines, as he did when jumping his 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to hell and back earlier this year.Well, he's now back in the game, albeit with a Mopar machine that's not a limited edition, since we're looking at a Challenger V6 automatic here.Still, there are plenty of enthusiasts out there who treasure their six-cylinder Challengers, with some even modding them to take on V8 models. But this is far from the case since we've already seen the coupe getting 44-inch tires to shred some snow , taking a bit of damage in the process.Given this Dodge's General Lee theme, the jump we're here to discuss doesn't exactly come as a surprise. However, while theDukes of Hazzard series, which originally aired between 1979 and 1985, saw an entire crew build a small universe around the 300 General Lee Chargers they jumped for the excitement of the audience, things are not the same here.As such, the preparations involved building a ramp on Mike's piece of land, which was once a farm, throwing some dirt into the trunk for better balance in the air, digging a trench for "steering" guidance, and putting a rock on the gas pedal; unlike in the case of the TRX stunt, this one would be an autonomous jump.And since the machine survived the shenanigan, the abuse continued, with the vehicle refusing to give up. Speaking of which, an enthusiast nicknamed Internet Gangsta took to the comments section of the clip in search of the silver lining: "Everyone calls the Challenger a boat [over its weight], at least this video proves to us what type of boat it is. It’s a damn battleship."(The jump can be found at the 6:44 timestamp)