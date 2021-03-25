2021 Ram HD 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Recalled Over Fire Risk

The torquiest heavy-duty pickup on sale today in the U.S., the 2021 Ram HD is capable of towing 37,100 pounds (16,828 kilograms) thanks to 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Nm). The straight-six Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel is an absolute beast, but certain trucks equipped with this motor may catch fire.

