Missed the Perseverance Ride to Mars? Here’s How You Can Catch the Next One

4 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Sitting for Too Long Is Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry

3 1968 Chevelle Malibu Barn Find Still in Storage, Flexes Mysterious Everything

More on this:

1966 Chevelle SS Does Badass Burnouts With 565 Blow Big-Block

The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most beautiful muscle cars of all time, respected as both a natural classic, a restomod, and even a low-rider. We've seen plenty of custom models, but this one is still pretty special. 15 photos



It's also built to handle nicely, with shiny independent suspension components at the front and rear and an expensive custom chassis from Art Morrison. All this would be total overkill for the stock powertrain. But while the badges say "396", it's actually got a 565 big-block unit. That's over 9.25 liters of Chevrolet goodness, which would be amazing if this were all-motor.



Of course, everybody can see that it's supercharged. But considering the displacement, the 850 horsepower output is pretty low. The owner told AutotopiaLA that he could make over 1000 hp with a different pulley but wanted something that could easily be driven on the street without overheating. It's also perfect for doing really easy burnouts, as you'll see in the video. This thing converts money into sound, smiles, and burnt rubber.



Looking under the hood, this thing looks like a show winner. A lot of work has gone into hiding the wires, as well as the brake booster for the disk brake system. The interior just looks like one of those million-dollar builds the Ridler award home - a sea of immaculately stitched leather and milled metal.



The car is surprisingly good for cruising, but we'd still prefer a



With a big blower sticking out through the hood, you'd think that this is an old-school drag car. But there's no enflamed paint job here, just a clean, finish that would fit right in with the Men in Black. It's not actually black, but a dark blue that's supposedly derived from a Bentley color.It's also built to handle nicely, with shiny independent suspension components at the front and rear and an expensive custom chassis from Art Morrison. All this would be total overkill for the stock powertrain. But while the badges say "396", it's actually got a 565 big-block unit. That's over 9.25 liters of Chevrolet goodness, which would be amazing if this were all-motor.Of course, everybody can see that it's supercharged. But considering the displacement, the 850 horsepower output is pretty low. The owner told AutotopiaLA that he could make over 1000 hp with a different pulley but wanted something that could easily be driven on the street without overheating. It's also perfect for doing really easy burnouts, as you'll see in the video. This thing converts money into sound, smiles, and burnt rubber.Looking under the hood, this thing looks like a show winner. A lot of work has gone into hiding the wires, as well as the brake booster for the disk brake system. The interior just looks like one of those million-dollar builds the Ridler award home - a sea of immaculately stitched leather and milled metal.The car is surprisingly good for cruising, but we'd still prefer a 1960s Chevelle without the exposed blower. Even so, we respect what it can do and the unique combination of styles it offers.