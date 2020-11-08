You’ll Have to Sell a Kidney to Get This 1966 Corvette, It’s Totally Worth It

Unless you’re a Fortune 500 CEO, you’d better not read the following lines because the car we’re about to highlight could make you wonder how easy it’d be to live with just one kidney. And since we already know the price of this ’66 Corvette, we’re telling you in advance that selling an organ won’t be enough to raise the money you need to buy the car.
This 1966 Corvette Stingray Convertible looks totally irresistible, all thanks to a thorough restomod treatment that gifted it with all kinds of upgrades performed by experts in the automotive industry.
Let’s start with the paint because, after all, the shiny Magnetic Metallic finish is the one that turns the car into a real head-turner. The paint is brand-new, and just as expected, there’s not a single scratch or dent on the body. The car uses a Street Shop frame that uses a C4 suspension with adjustable coilovers.
What this means is that the Vette should run, drive, and feel just like a new car. And this makes total sense, especially judging from the photos that you see here, which are living proof of how much effort has been put into this restomod project.
The engine that’s powering the car is a new GM LS7 7.0-liter V8 developing 505 horsepower, and it is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine has been installed by TechNet Professional, and according to the online listing you can find here, it’s been used for just 350 miles (565 km).
The interior is pure craftsmanship, as it uses new leather with a custom console and retractable cup holders, a new carpet, Dakota Digital gauges with red backlighting, power windows, and a custom audio system with 6 speakers and a subwoofer.
Everything is brand new on the car, so overall, you’re looking at a 1966 Corvette that feels just like it’s born in 2020.
The price, however, is the one that made us shed a tear. Sold by Modern Muscle Cars, this Corvette restomod can be yours for… ahem… $229,000. That's an actual discount from the original price of $279,000.
