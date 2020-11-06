1966 Corvette Owner Crashes Trying to Impress Daughter’s Boyfriend

The internet is pretty upset with the owner of this 1966 Corvette for some reason. Sure, he crashed a valuable and very sexy classic sports car. But the brakes failed, so it's not his fault, right?
Well, not everybody agrees. But first, let's talk about the what and when of this story. The crash has occurred back in April 2020, but only now gained web notoriety because it was published by ViralHog.
According to the description given by the owner of the vehicle, he was pulling out the classic American car from the basement garage and wanted to show off for his daughter's boyfriend. So he gave it some gas to spin the wheels as Vette went down the driveway to the upstairs garage.
But the driver soon realized his brakes weren't working. The pedal went all the way too the floor easily, so it wasn't working. The handbrake wasn't slowing it down either, so he was faced with three possible crashes: into the other two cars, through the fence, and into the house lake or that brick wall. The wall was chosen.
Right here is where the internet has a problem. Apparently, impressing the daughter's boyfriend is a big problem. Apparently, it should be the other way around, but we don't see it that way. What's wrong with sharing a passion for cars between potential future in-laws? Plus, if we had a 1966 Corvette, that thing would come flying out of the garage at every possible event.
Of course, not checking if the brakes work is a big issue here. It's possible that the Corvette has the original single master cylinder, which means that if one pipe leaks, you've got zero stopping power.
And in this situation, crashing into Nissan 350Z might have made more financial sense. Buying one of those could be way cheaper and faster than a wall, especially if it's structural. But this isn't an easy split-second decision to make.
According to the description given by the owner of the vehicle, he was pulling out the classic American car from the basement garage and wanted to show off for his daughter's boyfriend. So he gave it some gas to spin the wheels as Vette went down the driveway to the upstairs garage.
But the driver soon realized his brakes weren't working. The pedal went all the way too the floor easily, so it wasn't working. The handbrake wasn't slowing it down either, so he was faced with three possible crashes: into the other two cars, through the fence, and into the house lake or that brick wall. The wall was chosen.
Right here is where the internet has a problem. Apparently, impressing the daughter's boyfriend is a big problem. Apparently, it should be the other way around, but we don't see it that way. What's wrong with sharing a passion for cars between potential future in-laws? Plus, if we had a 1966 Corvette, that thing would come flying out of the garage at every possible event.
Of course, not checking if the brakes work is a big issue here. It's possible that the Corvette has the original single master cylinder, which means that if one pipe leaks, you've got zero stopping power.
And in this situation, crashing into Nissan 350Z might have made more financial sense. Buying one of those could be way cheaper and faster than a wall, especially if it's structural. But this isn't an easy split-second decision to make.