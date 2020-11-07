Someone Abandoned This 1970 Corvette with Windows Open, The Sight Is Now Painful

The first thing everybody should do when planning to leave their cars parked for a longer period of time is to double-check if all doors and windows are fully closed. Because otherwise, there’s a good chance they’ll have quite a shock when opening the doors, especially if the vehicle has been sitting in a place full of vegetation.
The Corvette that we have here is living proof that age and nature don’t have any mercy when it comes to a car, regardless of the brand and the model.
Left abandoned for several years in someone’s backyard with at least one window open, the Vette has become just the perfect home for a few plants, not to mention that this obviously favored the invasion of rust on the floors and other parts.
And judging from the photos that the owner of the car included in a listing on eBay, where they hope they’d eventually get rid of this abandoned Corvette, there’s plenty of rust on the frame that a potential buyer would have to take care off.
If you’re the kind that sees the glass half full, then there’s also a good side of the story. The car is supposed to be an original 1970 model, though the owner themselves mention that the front end has actually been replaced at some point during its life in an attempt to obtain a more modern look.
The Corvette still has the original 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, though it goes without saying it’ll need some fixes too, and it is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission. The factory-original top is said to be in pretty decent condition, though a thorough inspection is still recommended.
The Vette is said to come with some 66,000 miles (106,215 km) on the clock.
As for the price, the car is currently listed for auction on eBay, and the highest bid at the time of writing is close to $2,250. You can get it home today for $6,000 if you click the Buy It Now button.
Left abandoned for several years in someone’s backyard with at least one window open, the Vette has become just the perfect home for a few plants, not to mention that this obviously favored the invasion of rust on the floors and other parts.
And judging from the photos that the owner of the car included in a listing on eBay, where they hope they’d eventually get rid of this abandoned Corvette, there’s plenty of rust on the frame that a potential buyer would have to take care off.
If you’re the kind that sees the glass half full, then there’s also a good side of the story. The car is supposed to be an original 1970 model, though the owner themselves mention that the front end has actually been replaced at some point during its life in an attempt to obtain a more modern look.
The Corvette still has the original 350ci (5.7-liter) engine, though it goes without saying it’ll need some fixes too, and it is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission. The factory-original top is said to be in pretty decent condition, though a thorough inspection is still recommended.
The Vette is said to come with some 66,000 miles (106,215 km) on the clock.
As for the price, the car is currently listed for auction on eBay, and the highest bid at the time of writing is close to $2,250. You can get it home today for $6,000 if you click the Buy It Now button.