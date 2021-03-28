Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Bare Bones" Shows Stripped Body in Sharp Rendering

While this may come as a surprise, the cut fenders of the Chevrolet Chevelle portrayed in this rendering could be an approach aimed at staying true to the original styling of the classic muscle car. Allow us to explain.
We're dealing with a second-generation Chevelle, which is the incarnation most aficionados think about when this iconic nameplate is mentioned. And the 1970 model, which is the one shown here, saw the body of the mid-size offering receiving the coke bottle styling that has turned so many machines of the era into four-wheeled attention magnets.
Fast-forwarding to the contemporary customization landscape, fitting classic muscle cars with a widebody is a trend, whether we're talking about real-world projects or virtual builds like this one. And while digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who is behind this work, was willing to gift the Chevelle SS with modern wheels and tires, the enthusiast decided to steer clear of messing with the lines of the coupe via the said widebody approach.
Of course, the said shoes would never fit inside the factory fenders, which is why a bit of cutting was required. And what goes well with that? Some extra sheet metal removal, of course, which explains the nickname we chose for the title - note that the artist calls his creation Bandido.
As such, the lower posterior is now an open affair, with this exposing certain pieces of custom hardware. And while we can notice a structure that reminds us of the infamous Porsche 917 racecar, exhaust and all, we can't be sure if the engine has migrated behind the seats or if this still occupies the front end of the Chevelle. Heck, given the insanity of such pixel proposals, this could always be a dual-motor contraption!
However, with those extended rear window louvers now adorning the Chevy, this would be a perfect cover for the said engine layout switch. Regardless, the thin LED rear and front light clusters bring a Cyberpunk take, while the super-sized aero work sitting below the front bumper ups the ante on the downforce front.
And with the Instagram post below showcasing multiple angles of this redefined 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, the eye candy is complete.
