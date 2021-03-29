4 Tuned BMW 335i Looks at Shelby GT350 Funny, Mustang Just Snatches out Its Heart

3 2021 BMW M4 vs. M440i Drag Race Has Surprising Results Because of xDrive

2 Tuned C5 Corvette Goes Back to the Future to Show Shelby GT350 What It Can Do

1 2005 Ford GT Drag Races 1967 Ford GT40 Mk III in Ultimate Old vs. New Showdown

950-WHP Corvette C7 ZR1 Races Twin-Turbo Huracan, Loser Gets Obliterated Easily

It’s true that high horsepower numbers and rear-wheel drive setups don’t play well together unless you’re on a sticky drag strip or you’re doing a rolling race from a speed where you’re least likely to spin the wheels once you drop the hammer. 6 photos



Even a stock ZR1 is not something you’d want to take lightly. Its



In this video, the uploader states that the Vette puts down



What of its rival then? Well, all we have to work with is the description used in the title:



What we do know is that once both drivers floored the throttle, one of these two cars laid an egg and subsequently got demolished to an extent where we’re not sure the race would have been close even if the “loser” got off to a perfect start. It’s better if you see for yourselves, though.



Neither of those situations was in play here, yet we had high hopes for this modified C7 Corvette ZR1 from the get-go. It is unwise to bet against such a car, especially one that’s producing so much horsepower.Even a stock ZR1 is not something you’d want to take lightly. Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine produces 755 hp (765 PS) and a monster 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 214.88 mph (345.82 kph).In this video, the uploader states that the Vette puts down 950 horsepower at the wheels courtesy of a big cam/E85 setup, which means at least 1,100 hp at the crank by our calculations. Feel free to imagine just how much torque it sends towards its rear wheels considering these mods. It is not an easy car to drive quickly by any means.What of its rival then? Well, all we have to work with is the description used in the title: Lamborghini Huracan Twin Turbo . We don’t know who installed the turbos, nor how much additional power they produce for the 5.2-liter V10 unit. Although, these types of setups will often result in more than 1,000 hp at the crank. Unfortunately, we don’t even know if it’s more powerful or less powerful than the tuned ZR1.What we do know is that once both drivers floored the throttle, one of these two cars laid an egg and subsequently got demolished to an extent where we’re not sure the race would have been close even if the “loser” got off to a perfect start. It’s better if you see for yourselves, though.