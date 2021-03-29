Tuned Fifth-Gen Mustang 5.0 Wants 2019 Mustang GT’s Head, Clutch Goes Bye-Bye

On paper, we should probably consider the newer Mustang as a favorite. While the uploader states that both cars come with bolt-on modifications and manual transmissions, he doesn’t provide any performance figures.

When stock, the fifth generation S197 Mustang GT 5.0 features two different power levels, depending on the model year. Those built between 2011 and 2012 will put down 412 hp (418 PS) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque, while later models (2013-2014) gained an extra 8 horses for a total of 420 hp (426 PS).