Tuned Fifth-Gen Mustang 5.0 Wants 2019 Mustang GT’s Head, Clutch Goes Bye-Bye

We never get tired of sibling rivalries when it comes to drag racing, and Mustangs tend to provide us with a lot of great footage whenever their owners feel like putting their cards on the table. The following race was no exception, although it didn’t quite go as planned for one of these angry ponies.
On paper, we should probably consider the newer Mustang as a favorite. While the uploader states that both cars come with bolt-on modifications and manual transmissions, he doesn’t provide any performance figures.
As for the newer GT 5.0 model, its 5.0-liter V8 engine produces 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque out the gates—at least in 2019 models such as this one. Mustangs GTs built between 2015 and 2017 “only” had 435 hp (441 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque at their disposal.
Since both cars are manual and we didn’t know the exact performance gains courtesy of the bolt-on mods, it was not out of the realm of possibility for the older Mustang to give the newer one a run for its money, perhaps even winning the race. In the end, though, a mechanical failure proved fatal for one of the two muscle cars.
When stock, the fifth generation S197 Mustang GT 5.0 features two different power levels, depending on the model year. Those built between 2011 and 2012 will put down 412 hp (418 PS) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque, while later models (2013-2014) gained an extra 8 horses for a total of 420 hp (426 PS).Manual GT Coupe versions also offered a new Track Package between 2013 and 2014, which meant Brembo brakes, limited slip differential, Boss 302 aluminum radiator and engine oil cooler, multiple suspension mods, and a Recaro sport seat option. Of course, it’s hard to say if this car is equipped with such a package—not that it would make much of a difference in a straight line.
