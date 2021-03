2019 Mustang GT 5.0 Tries to Smoke Tuned BMW M5 F10, Gets Eviscerated Instead

The uploader says we’re dealing with a 2019 Mustang GT 5.0 with an E85 tune and an automatic transmission, which would be Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed gearbox. Working alongside it is a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, sending 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque towards the rear wheels.This is by no means a slow car. On paper, it will hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill about as quick as that older M5. But again, we’re dealing with a modded M5 and a rolling race, which really puts the emphasis on peak torque, power, and a quick-shifting gearbox.We can only guess how much grunt this F10 M5 puts down thanks to its bolt-on mods. It could easily be north of 700 hp at the crank, given its stock figures.Powering the German saloon is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, mated to either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual. The F10-generation M5 was actually the first of its kind to feature a dual-clutch auto.As for muscle, that twin-turbo V8 generates a maximum output of 553 hp (560 PS) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, without any outside interference.The Mustang never stood a chance, and we feel for that Coyote V8 because it’s a really good engine. It would have been an awesome fight if the Ford featured a Phase 2 Roush supercharger kit, resulting in 750 hp (760 PS) and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) of torque. It might even be enough to gap that M5.