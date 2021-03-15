2019 Mustang GT 5.0 Tries to Smoke Tuned BMW M5 F10, Gets Eviscerated Instead

This is awkward. We don’t usually like to give out many spoilers when it comes to these types of videos, but this drag race should have never happened. The Mustang GT not only has less power than an F10 BMW M5, but it also has less torque, which is normally where muscle cars tend to have the edge when it comes to this sort of thing.
The uploader says we’re dealing with a 2019 Mustang GT 5.0 with an E85 tune and an automatic transmission, which would be Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed gearbox. Working alongside it is a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit, sending 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque towards the rear wheels.
This is by no means a slow car. On paper, it will hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill about as quick as that older M5. But again, we’re dealing with a modded M5 and a rolling race, which really puts the emphasis on peak torque, power, and a quick-shifting gearbox.
We can only guess how much grunt this F10 M5 puts down thanks to its bolt-on mods. It could easily be north of 700 hp at the crank, given its stock figures.
Powering the German saloon is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, mated to either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual. The F10-generation M5 was actually the first of its kind to feature a dual-clutch auto.
As for muscle, that twin-turbo V8 generates a maximum output of 553 hp (560 PS) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, without any outside interference.
The Mustang never stood a chance, and we feel for that Coyote V8 because it’s a really good engine. It would have been an awesome fight if the Ford featured a Phase 2 Roush supercharger kit, resulting in 750 hp (760 PS) and 670 lb-ft (908 Nm) of torque. It might even be enough to gap that M5.
