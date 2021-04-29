800-Horsepower Subaru Impreza STI Gets Reviewed, Engine Calls It Quits

More on this:

1 Nearly 900K Subarus Recalled in U.S. Over ECM, Ignition Coils, and Loose Bolts

2 This 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Is Collector-Grade JDM Exotica

3 These Are the Most Affordable AWD Cars You Can Buy Today

4 Subaru Blames Lafayette Plant Worker Over Outback, Impreza Recall

5 Subaru UK Boss Says Impreza "Has Nothing to Do With the Brand As It Is Today"