661,000 Ford Explorer SUVs Recalled Over Detaching Roof Rail Covers

Not even a week after the Blue Oval revealed the Timberline equipment level, the Explorer has been hit by a safety recall. But on this occasion, the Ford Motor Company is calling back the previous generation over roof rail covers that are pone to come off the utility vehicle while driving.
The chronology of events detailed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website begins with 11 vehicle owner questionnaires alleging cover detachment while driving. These VOQs date back to April 2020, which is why the issue was brought to the Critical Concerns Review Group in May 2020 for analysis. Based on the rates of detachment, severity, and the detectability of loose covers, the CCRG didn’t propose a callback.
Be that as it may, the NHTSA was made aware of the analysis in September 2020. One month later, the Field Review Committee approved a one-time repair extended coverage action for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The Dearborn-based automaker continued to monitor the filed data after the launch of the extended coverage program, and surprisingly enough, they asked the NHTSA to review the data because of the proactive repair jobs performed before the progression of the issue to a detachment.
In other words, the Blue Oval was afraid of losing money on replacement roof rails covers. Ford met with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration yet again last month to discuss a safety recall, approving a field action that covers 661,162 vehicles from the 2016 to 2019 model years.
Most of them were sold in the United States and federal territories (620,483) while the remainder is believed to be located in Canada (36,419) and Mexico (4,260). Ford isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition, and the fix is far simpler than you may think it is.
According to the Part 573 Safety Recall Report submitted with the NTHSA, plastic push pins will be used to secure the roof rails to the vehicle. Known owners will be informed of the recall from June 28th through July 2nd while dealerships will be notified of the remedy procedure from May 12th onward.
Based on current data, Ford believes that 9 percent of the vehicles exhibit the defect. Affected trim levels include the Base, XLT, Sport, and Police Interceptor Utility with black- and silver-painted roof rail covers. 2016 to 2019 models with plated roof rail covers are not included in this action.
