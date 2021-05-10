Get Yourself a Seemingly Indestructible Kenai Truck Camper for Just $25K

What you’re looking at folks is known as the Kenai from Scout Campers. It’s possible you’ve heard of this team as they’ve been briefly mentioned before here on autoevolution. Scout is currently producing campers under Adventurer Manufacturing, a company with over 50 years of experience in the adventure vehicles market. Any company that’s been in business longer than I've been alive has got to be doing something right.
As for the Kenai, this camper is built to be light, rugged, and able to offer off grid living for way less than you’d expect; starts off at just $24,900 (€20,465 at current exchange rates). What you’ll get for that sort of cash is more than enough to give you an off-grid experience that will leave you wanting more.
Like all other campers Scout offers, the Kenai, too, follows certain principles that should govern truck campers; minimalist, lightweight, and off-grid capable. Personally, I feel the Kenai fulfills all those traits, and then a bit more.
Here’s where Scout starts to differ a bit from other manufacturers on the market. The following paragraphs are all about standard features. Standard, ya hear!?
As an add-on that’s meant to offer off-grid solutions, the Kenai is the most equipped this team produces. At the front you’ll find a 175-watt Renogy monocrystalline solar panel, supported by Goal Zero Yeti 1500x lithium power station and built-in inverter. Dual 110-volt outlets and plenty of USB ports are also available. Solar-powered lights, motion sensors, and vents are also standard.
What you’ll also be exposed to with this camper is something called a “mud room.” the entrance to the camper includes a stainless-steel drain pan that allows you to clean off before spreading all your muddy fun inside. To make things even easier, you can opt for a heated rinse station which also includes a 360-degree privacy curtain. All water drains neatly outside the camper.
As for the remaining spaces, things get a bit tricky. Because the Kenai includes components that can be moved around and even taken outside the camper, you’re basically able to customize the interior as much as you like.
For a kitchen, you’ll find a stainless-steel sink with exterior drain, and that’s it. Everything else, such as the cooker, prep station, and fridge/freezer, you’ve got to bring your own or pay extra.
The reason why you don't see much on the interior features of the Kenai, it’s because this camper is all about its construction. An aluminum exoskeleton frame, and gel-coated fiberglass exterior and roof are suitable for 4-season travel. No wood is used in the frame or wall construction, so you won’t need to worry about rotting or mold.
However, Scout isn’t about to leave you hanging like that. Most of the options you’ll need, you can grab directly from them. A toilet, roof tent, awnings, and a whole lot more are available.
Personally, I see benefits and downsides to the Kenai. The benefit is its price and construction, but an apparent downside maybe the fact that I've got to bring my own stuff. Hang on a minute, that’s also a benefit. Why? Think about it, you have the utmost freedom to customize this puppy just the way you want.
