99% Original 1978 Ford Mustang Always Stored Inside Has 20K Miles, Needs No TLC

The 1978 Mustang landed just one year before Ford rolled out the all-new model for the third generation, and while it didn’t bring much at the first glance, it was actually a notable release that included a series of important changes for the entire lineup.
First and foremost, it was the last year of the second-generation Mustang, but at the same time, it was also the final one for the Mach 1 too.
Then, 1978 witnessed the debut of both a Cobra II and a new King Cobra configuration whose purpose was the make the Mustang overall look even sportier and more aggressive, coming with a V8 as the exclusive option.
The 1978 engine lineup was pretty much the same as before, with three choices available, namely the 140ci (2.3-liter) inline 4-cylinder still offered as standard, while a 171ci (2.8-liter) V6 and a 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 were listed as optional.
The Mustang that we have here perfectly highlights what the 1978 model has been all about, as it’s a true survivor in almost all regards. The car received a repaint during the ‘90s, according to eBay seller mustangsandvws, but other than that, it’s all original and unmolested.
So everything inside and under the hood is fully original, but the most impressive tidbit is the mileage. This 1978 Mustang comes with just a little over 20,000 miles on the clock (32,200 km), and of course, they’re all original.
The unit putting the wheels in motion is the V6 we already talked about, and given the car has always been babied, it’s nearly in mint condition and ready to get you anywhere. Everything works just like on a car that has just left the factory, so overall, this Mustang is nearly as good as new.
Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve sale, the car has obviously caught the attention of lots of interested buyers, so it has already received some 30 bids so far. The top bid is $10,100, with the auction scheduled to end in a little over 2 days.
Then, 1978 witnessed the debut of both a Cobra II and a new King Cobra configuration whose purpose was the make the Mustang overall look even sportier and more aggressive, coming with a V8 as the exclusive option.
The 1978 engine lineup was pretty much the same as before, with three choices available, namely the 140ci (2.3-liter) inline 4-cylinder still offered as standard, while a 171ci (2.8-liter) V6 and a 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 were listed as optional.
The Mustang that we have here perfectly highlights what the 1978 model has been all about, as it’s a true survivor in almost all regards. The car received a repaint during the ‘90s, according to eBay seller mustangsandvws, but other than that, it’s all original and unmolested.
So everything inside and under the hood is fully original, but the most impressive tidbit is the mileage. This 1978 Mustang comes with just a little over 20,000 miles on the clock (32,200 km), and of course, they’re all original.
The unit putting the wheels in motion is the V6 we already talked about, and given the car has always been babied, it’s nearly in mint condition and ready to get you anywhere. Everything works just like on a car that has just left the factory, so overall, this Mustang is nearly as good as new.
Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve sale, the car has obviously caught the attention of lots of interested buyers, so it has already received some 30 bids so far. The top bid is $10,100, with the auction scheduled to end in a little over 2 days.