Modern Ford Model T SUV Digitally Comes to Life Riding Like a 2021 Bronco Sport

Back in July 2020 when the Blue Oval (finally) unveiled the eagerly anticipated sixth-generation Bronco, fans were thrilled by the fact that Ford decided to bring to life not just one, but three models under a single nameplate. As such, the Bronco became its own sub-brand.
Almost a year later, we’re still waiting to snatch not just the Bronco Sport, but also the 2-Door and 4-Door big Broncos. Yes, the latter are coming, and they’re even more powerful than initially previewed. Which is great, but we’re still a long way from seeing something classic based on this trio – even though the name is as vintage as it gets.
Ford will probably unveil a green-shaded Heritage Edition Bronco for the 2022 model year if the rumor mill is correct, but somebody decided to dig up a little further in the past before that happens. As such, Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20 on social media) has decided to come up with a decidedly quirky reinterpretation of the only Bronco available for sale right now, the Mexico-built 2021 Bronco Sport.
And, because this version doesn’t have the heritage association of its larger siblings, he went all out and dialed the time machine to a special day: October 1st, 1908, when Ford’s Model T was entering production. Back to the future with this most influential automotive creation of the 20th century, priorities probably were screwed up, because the Model T somehow fused with the Bronco Sport and the virtual result is... definitely something.
Basically, it transcends that category of it’s so bad it actually looks cool and probably creates its own niche that’s still waiting for a cool name. We haven’t thought about anything just yet, because we’re still busy laughing out loud. That’s until it also occurred to us that Oscar Vargas has a point – back then a modern SUV wouldn’t have been a fashion statement, but rather a necessity.
As such, we’re putting aside the possible nightmares of seeing this in a “Cars” parody where it would double as a School Bus and we’re actually giving this one a thumbs up for daringness.
