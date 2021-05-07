autoevolution
R34 Nissan GT-R “Max” Has Alternate CGI Sibling Looking All Widebody and Wagon

7 May 2021
Probably because of its feisty appearances both in the underground and the official, pop culture realm, the fifth generation Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) is probably even more beloved by the public than its long-running successor. As such, you don’t play with anyone’s feelings without a big disclaimer.
That’s exactly what was needed a few days ago when London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid (aka yasiddesign on social media) decided all of a sudden it was time to prove the R34 was far “superior” to the R35 generation in the most literal way possible.

As such, he simply morphed the Skyline into an R34-inspired virtual SUV that would certainly tower over any R35 coupe if ever real. He even came up with a name for this self-entitled “monstrosity,” nicknaming it the Skyline GTR Max. In case you missed it, we’ve embedded that post below as well.

It was, as one of the pixel master’s followers said, one of those things that render everyone speechless (pun intended) because it so boldly mixes contrasting attributes that make it look “good yet so bad, fast yet so slow, costly yet so cheap.”

We totally agree, and it seems the artist does as well, since he decided to revisit the project and turn it into something... else. As in a slammed, ultra-widebody... station wagon! Yes, he did the unthinkable (twice), by taking the cues of the R34 and instilling them on a family hauler. Well, sort of, because with that roll cage that we see in the CGIs there’s no room for the kids or the groceries.

Anyways, this equally outrageous reinterpretation of the cult series is way more believable than Yasid’s initial SUV creation because it lfeels a lot more contemporary, instead of looking as if somebody decided to do a JDM Hot Wheels scale toy makeover.

That’s even though now it features an ultra-widebody redesign with huge wheels, a track-inspired aerodynamic kit, as well as more carbon fiber than anyone would dare imagine on a station wagon. It just works. Still, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder... so it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, especially of the diehard R34 fans.





R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Max widebody station wagon R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R widebody render yasiddesign
 
 
 
 
 

