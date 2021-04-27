Nissan R34 GT-R Skyline "Max" Looks Like a Super-SUV in Big Boy Rendering

The R34 incarnation of the Nissan GT-R is one of the most treasured tuner cars out there, so we're all familiar to the idea of Godzilla getting maxed out. Then again, one of the Internet's top digital artists has recently came up with a new way to doing that to the JDM toy: meet the Skyline GT-R Max, which comes in SUV form.
Now, before we zoom in on the various details of this supercar killer for the family, if that's even a proper label for the contraption, one might want to find out why the GT-R was turned into a high-rider.
Well, in today's ever more eccentric custom car world, such a digital build needs no other reason that standing out.
In fact, the pixel master explains we're dealing with a nostalgia-fueled exploration of the badge's limits: "Woke up today and I thought about how superior the R34 is to the R35. But then my thoughts went south. This is the Skyline GT-R Max. As in Maximum why,"
As those who know a thing or two about the Japanese brand will tell you, the brand's retired halo car has been mixed with a third-generation Pathfinder.
The transformation goes deep, obviously starting with the front end - even the GT-R's hood is involved, even though this must sit at a different angle in order to connect the front fascia to the windshield.
The wing is the only major aspect missing from the rear side of the conversion, but the latter beings quite a few styling bits familiar to velocity fans, from the light clusters to the diffuser and even the exhaust.
Oh, and let's not forget the wheels and tires - such high-performance hardware might be popular in today's super-SUV-populated landscape, but it would've been shocking back in 1999 when the said incarnation of the GT-R was born.
Sure, the mix sitting on our screens will raise eyebrows all day long, but, if you think about it, the current R35 GT-R has been mixed with high-riding machines.
And examples range from aficionados in the Arab world gifting their Patrols with GT-R engine swaps to Nissan itself using the supercar challenger's powertrain in the limited-production crossover bomb that was Juke-R.
