2022 Dodge Magnum Digitally Reveals Itself in Charger Widebody and Vintage Modes

Although quite impactful in its sonority, the Dodge Magnum nameplate hasn’t enjoyed much success during its United States runs. The first one as a coupe was so short lived it only had a couple of model years at its disposal (unlike the Mexico-spec, which carried on for longer). And the 2000s reinvention as a family hauler was just as ill-fated as crossovers, SUVs, and trucks began to make the station wagon body style an exotic choice for American customers.

5 photos