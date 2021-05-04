2023 Honda Civic Si Digitally Adopts the Eleventh-Gen Attire, Keeps HDMI Exhaust

Looking more mature than ever, which is probably a consequence of having to abide to no less than ten generations of tradition, the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan officially came out to play in the United States late last month. But just one body style, a few trims and increased efficiency are never enough to quench the thirst of so many fans.
Which is probably why the Civic unofficially morphed into different versions as quickly as possible. For example, Honda had just released a teaser photo of a red sedan earlier this April and already a virtual artist was transforming the Japanese compact into a family hauler with help from a high-performance German wagon mere hours later.
This time around, the pixel master behind the KDesign AG account on Behance has decided to keep it all in the family and hasn’t taken inspiration from a different brand. The unofficial alterations are also way more tamed, as on this occasion we’re only dealing with an upgrade to the renown Civic Si series.
Don’t think we’re not impressed, though, because we’ve always felt the Sport Injected version has been great at bridging the gap between the standard models and the mighty Civic Type R. Hopefully, the official iteration will keep at least some of the cues seen here in this digital depiction, and we’re precisely referring to the tech-cool HDMI-port style single rear exhaust setup.
As far as what’s hiding under the hood goes, a CGI-focused reinterpretation usually doesn’t come with such specific information. So, there really isn’t any other way but to remain patient and hope that Honda will soon reveal this version along with other juicy details about the stock variants – such as the exact date it will send them to dealerships and the bank account damage for the future owners.
In the meantime, it’s interesting to note that Honda has already subtly enhanced the 2022 Civic Sedan’s 1.5-liter turbo mill. That one is now capable of churning out 180 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm), an additional 6 hp and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) compared to its predecessor. So, is this a possible hint that something like this could also be in store for the next Civic Si iteration?
