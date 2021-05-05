Chevrolet Chevelle SS “Purple Rain” Expects a Princely Build in Quick Rendering

If General Motors would have continued the successful Chevrolet Chevelle nameplate to this very day, a widebody option (perhaps combined with 4x4) for the current iteration would be a no-brainer if we consider the popularity of such options within the Dodge Challenger’s third generation series. Unfortunately for the fans, it’s not the case here... but that still shouldn’t stop anyone from owning their dream SS.
Certain older car models, just like many other things we have conceived (clothes, movies, etc.) have a way of coming back into fashion periodically. And for the automotive industry it’s important to note that each and every time they can also get better, either via a full restoration, an official reinvention, or thanks to the aftermarket sector.
The latter includes the well-known niche of restomods, where cars get a new lease on life via bespoke improvements and still exude the same classic atmosphere to keep in touch with the glorious past. As such, the Chevrolet Chevelle series is a prime candidate for such reinterpretation, be it in the virtual or real world.
This time around, though, we’re presented with something that links both, if we are to trust pixel master Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto on social media). Given his past record, we already know he loves to have classic legends brought back to a digital life with cues that would make even the latest generation of drivers very proud.
And we’re pretty sure that at least on this occasion his CGI efforts won’t be condemned to a digital life of solitude. That’s because the 1972 Chevelle SS restomod project we see here was created specifically for a company called Evans CNC. And the latter is currently in the process of bringing this old, but not forgotten Chevy back to a purple life.
Unfortunately, aside from seeing the upcoming build from a lot of exterior angles, there isn’t much to go with in terms of raw information. We don’t have a depiction of the interior (at least not yet) to ogle at, and there are no details as to what’s hidden under the bulging hood. Something that rhymes a lot with 454ci and Big Block, hopefully.
Anyways, as a personal opinion, it’s certainly interesting how these digital alterations seem entirely spot on whenever the virtual artist marries the classic lines with a few modern touches (such as the LED-ringed headlights), a widebody setup and the right wheels – in this case a three-piece rim design coming from NewGen Wheels.
