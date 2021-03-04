Audi RS6 and Dodge Magnum Line up Their Large Tailgates With Camaro and Mustang

We’re already well into 2021, and the traditional drag racing scene is still very much enamored with all things C8 Corvette, Mustang GT500, and truck-based contraptions. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something fresh, there’s the ongoing saga of the McLaren 765LT, of course. On the other hand, oddities are also very much appreciated for their added entertainment value.
Since we finally parted ways with a very difficult 2020, we have seen a lot of interesting pairings at the drag strip (which is where anyone should take their quest for performance glory). It’s as if everyone is trying to cleanse all the hardship with smoky quarter-mile runs, and we’re all in for this type of alternative therapy.
As far as the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel is concerned, we have a feeling the crew has taken a liking to deliver content that touches on our drag racing eccentricity fetish. They had it all, from big turbo trucks to sedans teaching muscle cars a lesson or two. And just about everything in between, including ladies taming the raw Dodge Demon to their will and lots of SUVs looking for night-time glory.
There was one chapter we didn’t see covered, though. Now that’s history because the D.R.A.C.S. crew have also uncovered a couple of interesting station wagons in their latest videos. The Audi RS6 has shown time and again this body style isn’t just for practical families, it's sometimes a great asset when cruising at maximum speed on the Autobahn... or a perfect showcase for the renowned quattro technology.
Pitted against one of the usual suspects at the drag strip, a Chevy Camaro SS, the high-performance representative from Audi Sport is yet another example for dropping the preconceived assumption that something with a cavernous boot is only adept at soccer practice. Case in point, the 11.5-second run at almost 120 mph (over 193 kph) that probably left the Camaro SS longing for some upgrades.
Station wagons also go well with custom upgrades, as showcased by a twin-turbocharged Dodge Magnum that rocked the drag racing strip with its dated looks, huge boot, and massive raw performance. It quickly recaptured the quarter-mile glory for America from a German contender (a VW Golf) and then decided to see if it can also gap a modern representative of the Mustang team.
We’re not going to spoil the fun in watching the attempt (hint, it’s the best one for the Magnum). Instead, some patience is needed after this skirmish (kicking off at the 1:46 mark for the second video embedded below). That’s because there’s also footage of the Magnum owner’s wife in a Charger 392 that promises to deliver even faster thrills.
As far as the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel is concerned, we have a feeling the crew has taken a liking to deliver content that touches on our drag racing eccentricity fetish. They had it all, from big turbo trucks to sedans teaching muscle cars a lesson or two. And just about everything in between, including ladies taming the raw Dodge Demon to their will and lots of SUVs looking for night-time glory.
There was one chapter we didn’t see covered, though. Now that’s history because the D.R.A.C.S. crew have also uncovered a couple of interesting station wagons in their latest videos. The Audi RS6 has shown time and again this body style isn’t just for practical families, it's sometimes a great asset when cruising at maximum speed on the Autobahn... or a perfect showcase for the renowned quattro technology.
Pitted against one of the usual suspects at the drag strip, a Chevy Camaro SS, the high-performance representative from Audi Sport is yet another example for dropping the preconceived assumption that something with a cavernous boot is only adept at soccer practice. Case in point, the 11.5-second run at almost 120 mph (over 193 kph) that probably left the Camaro SS longing for some upgrades.
Station wagons also go well with custom upgrades, as showcased by a twin-turbocharged Dodge Magnum that rocked the drag racing strip with its dated looks, huge boot, and massive raw performance. It quickly recaptured the quarter-mile glory for America from a German contender (a VW Golf) and then decided to see if it can also gap a modern representative of the Mustang team.
We’re not going to spoil the fun in watching the attempt (hint, it’s the best one for the Magnum). Instead, some patience is needed after this skirmish (kicking off at the 1:46 mark for the second video embedded below). That’s because there’s also footage of the Magnum owner’s wife in a Charger 392 that promises to deliver even faster thrills.