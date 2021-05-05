Everglades Green Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Comes to Life in Nocturnal Render

That fabled moment when the reinvented sixth generation 2021 Ford Bronco will finally reach dealerships is now fast approaching. And do you think the rumor mill will cease to spin only for a moment? Nope, because there’s more Bronco action to be had going forward.
As the sightings of 2021 Broncos in both 2-Door and 4-Door configurations have started to run rampant, it’s time for the Blue Oval aficionados to direct their cravings on what’s next. Not the upcoming SEMA builds that we’ve already started seeing pop out here and there, nor the high-performance 2022 Bronco Warthog.
This time around the spotlight is on Ford’s recent decision to come up with a Bronco-branded Fuel Can Camera accessory as the prize for an Earth Month-related contest. The fuss isn’t actually about what’s inside (a very nice Fujifilm X-S10 kit and more), but about the actual can. That’s because it sports a different shade from anything that’s available currently in the online configurator.
And since it’s a green hue, that fabled color that Bronco aficionados have been very outspoken about, it seems the company likes to subliminally tease everyone to the brink of psychological collapse. Remember last fall when Ford’s CEO Jim Farley itself pitched in with a reference to an “Everglades” trademark?
Well, it seems that Mike Levine, the vehicle communications manager for North America added fire beneath the green shade melting pot even further just a few days ago (Twitter feed is embedded down below). So, there really was nothing else to do for Bronco enthusiasts than start preparing for the arrival of the fabled green shade.
Better yet, someone also did an unofficial render based on all the green information collected so far. We say that because the rumor mill is also discussing the possibility of the Everglades Green to be exclusively related to the rumored 2022 Bronco Heritage Edition.
And, just to make sure that no stones have been left unturned, the virtual design not only comes in green and with vintage cues, but also adopts the fabled white top attire. More so, it even arrives in two versions for anyone wanting to see the “FORD” letters instead of the “BRONCO” branding on the equally white front grille.
This time around the spotlight is on Ford’s recent decision to come up with a Bronco-branded Fuel Can Camera accessory as the prize for an Earth Month-related contest. The fuss isn’t actually about what’s inside (a very nice Fujifilm X-S10 kit and more), but about the actual can. That’s because it sports a different shade from anything that’s available currently in the online configurator.
And since it’s a green hue, that fabled color that Bronco aficionados have been very outspoken about, it seems the company likes to subliminally tease everyone to the brink of psychological collapse. Remember last fall when Ford’s CEO Jim Farley itself pitched in with a reference to an “Everglades” trademark?
Well, it seems that Mike Levine, the vehicle communications manager for North America added fire beneath the green shade melting pot even further just a few days ago (Twitter feed is embedded down below). So, there really was nothing else to do for Bronco enthusiasts than start preparing for the arrival of the fabled green shade.
Better yet, someone also did an unofficial render based on all the green information collected so far. We say that because the rumor mill is also discussing the possibility of the Everglades Green to be exclusively related to the rumored 2022 Bronco Heritage Edition.
And, just to make sure that no stones have been left unturned, the virtual design not only comes in green and with vintage cues, but also adopts the fabled white top attire. More so, it even arrives in two versions for anyone wanting to see the “FORD” letters instead of the “BRONCO” branding on the equally white front grille.
That’s a good shade of green.— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) April 30, 2021