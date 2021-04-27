4 Crazy Six-Door Chevy C50 6x6 Rendered for Color Choice, Will Soon Become Real

Mesmerizingly Fast Digital Conversion Makes A80 Toyota Supra a Furious Widebody

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? T??I?????_?????? (@tuningcar_ps) The Fast Saga (it does sound like a soap opera, but we missed cinemas so much we’re willing to put up with everything) is just about ready to make an explosive comeback on June 25th in America, and just about every Toyota fan will be glad to see an orange Supra involved with the franchise once more.It’s not exactly the A80 everyone expected, though. We’ve caught glimpses of the latest iteration in the trailers, and we’re not nearly as impressed as we were back in 2001 when the original “The Fast and the Furious” kicked off the blockbuster franchise.No worries, though, because there are a few more escapes for anyone daydreaming of the perfect Mk4 Supra . One of them would be the virtual realm, where pixel masters love to showcase their skills with such pop culture icons.Case in point with the tuningcar_ps account on Instagram, where a white A80 example has casually morphed from stock to widebody as if we’re checking out an accelerated timelapse of an automotive caterpillar turning into a beautiful turbo butterfly.Poetical references aside, these guys make it look so easy to digitally alter the metal substance of the Toyota one starts to wonder why everyone isn’t doing this in their spare time. Well, this neat little video (embedded below) is a bit deceiving because it probably took many hours to achieve the result presented here in just five quick stages.By the looks of it, first came the new front and rear bumpers with larger vents (including on the side to bring us a Porsche vibe ), then it was time for the subtle extensions on the fender flares both on the left and right side.Next up came the performance additions, in the form of engine-related parts, cool wheels, and lots of black aero appendages, while the final CGI brush stroke brought the last details, such as those interesting little vents integrated with the huge rear wing.