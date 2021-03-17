AWE S-FLO Carbon Fiber Intake Suite Brings an Additional 15 WHP to 2020 GR Supra

Bringing back to life the Supra nameplate with help from BMW was probably the right thing to do for Toyota, even though some diehard fans don’t like the Bavarian connections. Luckily, there’s no room for discrimination in the aftermarket world, as recently evidenced by the specialists over at AWE Tuning.
The Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company will gladly work with just about anything that’s currently popular on the market, from the F90 BMW M5 to the Jeep Wrangler, C8 Corvette, and Ford Raptor. But, judging by their recent teaser for a 132-mph (212 kph) flying quarter-mile A90 GR Supra, we already knew that something new was on the menu for the Japanese coupe as well.
While AWE Tuning is better known for its “best sounding” exhaust suites, this time around, the aftermarket specialists decided to work directly under the hood. Meet the latest addition to their AWE S-FLO Carbon Intake System series: the 4.5-inch carbon induction assembly for the 2020 A90 GR Supra.
The shop’s S-FLO Carbon Intake is labeled as a full, modular replacement for the factory airbox. It comes in the form of a 4.5-inch inlet tube, a rather hulking-looking oil-less inverted cone filter (responsible for a 71% increase in filter surface over standard fitment), a unique aluminum support bracket, as well as a “genuine 2x2 twill carbon construction (that) integrates a machined aluminum sensor fitting for OE-like fitment and CEL-free performance.”
According to AWE, the carbon fiber intake assembly is responsible for a subtle dose of additional performance compared to stock Supras. That's because it delivers an additional 15-wheel horsepower and 21 lb-ft (28 Nm) when combined with a stage 1 software tune.
In addition, the company offers an optional S-FLO Carbon Lid available separately for anyone looking not just for the power gains but also for the best looks for the engine area of their GR Supra. It comes with the same 2x2 twill carbon design as the filter and will be installed easily because it mounts to the same “CNC laser-cut aluminum support bracket” as the filter assembly.
