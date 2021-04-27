Ford Explorer ST Becomes Unlikely Virtual Rival for the Mercedes GLE 53 Coupe

Even though BMW’s X6 is generally referenced as the creator of the “coupe-SUV” mania, it should be noted that America is also deeply involved in the equation, due to the propensity of automakers to release such models on the continent or at least build them locally for distribution across the world.
It’s also the place where some of the duds lived and died. Although we’re not going to consider it a failure like the Acura ZDX, it could be argued that Infiniti’s FX from 2003 was the original crossover coupe in terms of design, even though it was never marketed as belonging to the niche and its subsequent generations slowly lost the sloping roofline as they morphed into more traditional SUVs.
Now, all things considered, it’s quite surprising that American carmakers (lovers of things crossovers, SUVs, and trucks as of late) haven't dipped their toes into the growing sector. After all, even mass-market counterparts from Europe (Renault Arkana, anyone?) are trying to break the premium coupe-SUV norm.
Naturally, if one thing doesn’t happen in the real world, it’s bound to be tested in the virtual one. As such, the pixel masters behind the superrenderscars account on Instagram have started playing with the idea of taking popular U.S. models and morph them into coupe-SUVs.
It’s really not surprising, considering they’ve toyed around with such things as a Mercedes-Benz EQS Shooting Brake or even turned something EV into an interesting hauler, probably just for good fun. After the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Coupe that was transformed into a CGI alternative to the BMW X6 M, it’s time for something with family hauler DNA to go down the same route.
The Ford Explorer also goes for the virtual Coupe treatment, but it’s not just the regular model—we're dealing with the sporty ST for added panache. Even though it’s not implied in any way, we have also selected a possible contender from the real world, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe. That way, these models would be almost evenly matched for power, not just sloping rooflines.
Of course, we shouldn’t forget that Ford is testing the waters in this area of the market with the Evos “crosswagon” that recently debuted at Auto Shanghai 2021 in China. Unfortunately, there are hints that it won’t make it stateside as the rumored Fusion replacement, but that’s a whole different story altogether.
