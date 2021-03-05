This Turbocharged A80 Toyota Supra Went up to 194 MPH Seeking Half-Mile Glory

One of Japan’s most beloved sports cars, the Toyota Supra has been around since 1978. With five generations and countless mods under its belt, we’re inclined to view custom Supra projects without much bewilderment, even when they surpass the magic 1,000-horsepower threshold.
But how about something that reaches the hypercar stratosphere and touts 1,500 horsepower? Germany’s TurboZentrum is a tuning specialist that doesn’t like to deal with half measurements, even when very small models are involved. We recently saw them tease an upcoming Toyota GR Yaris project with more than 400 ponies on their YouTube channel (that video is also embedded below).
On this occasion, though, we’re focusing on an older build, “Europe’s fastest Supra” that’s said to sport no less than 1,500 horsepower under the custom-wrapped body. And don’t even worry about the monster having a little incident late last year because the company says it wasn’t severely damaged and is already gearing up for new records (possibly even a world record attempt) in 2021.
For now, we can only be patient for the new drag racing season to open in Europe as well. And, in the meantime, let’s have a look at the latest video from the Automotive Mike channel on YouTube, which focuses on the turbo Supra as it delivered a masterfully impressive performance during last year’s Race1000 event that took place on Neuhardenberg Airport's strip in Germany.
The feisty Supra was clearly deeply involved in the half-mile brawl and became relentless in its attempts to achieve the best possible result. Perseverance is always key to any success, which in this case involved a very impressive 16.726s run that concluded with a trap speed of 312.22 kph (194 mph).
And remember, this is a standard airport runway we’re talking here about, not the incredibly sticky surface used for drag racing back in America. That is also the reason why some of the other runs performed by the Supra didn’t yield consistent results; that 1,500-horsepower monster clearly needs taming from a very talented driver to reach its true potential.
On this occasion, though, we’re focusing on an older build, “Europe’s fastest Supra” that’s said to sport no less than 1,500 horsepower under the custom-wrapped body. And don’t even worry about the monster having a little incident late last year because the company says it wasn’t severely damaged and is already gearing up for new records (possibly even a world record attempt) in 2021.
For now, we can only be patient for the new drag racing season to open in Europe as well. And, in the meantime, let’s have a look at the latest video from the Automotive Mike channel on YouTube, which focuses on the turbo Supra as it delivered a masterfully impressive performance during last year’s Race1000 event that took place on Neuhardenberg Airport's strip in Germany.
The feisty Supra was clearly deeply involved in the half-mile brawl and became relentless in its attempts to achieve the best possible result. Perseverance is always key to any success, which in this case involved a very impressive 16.726s run that concluded with a trap speed of 312.22 kph (194 mph).
And remember, this is a standard airport runway we’re talking here about, not the incredibly sticky surface used for drag racing back in America. That is also the reason why some of the other runs performed by the Supra didn’t yield consistent results; that 1,500-horsepower monster clearly needs taming from a very talented driver to reach its true potential.