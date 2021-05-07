Virtual Fox Body Mustang Hatchback Lemon Has Bulging Hood and Subtle Widebody

They say that when life gives you lemons one should make lemonade. But what happens when a virtual artist gives you just one, and it’s car-sized and all CGI? Do you carry on undaunted or muse about the way the Blue Oval’s third generation Fox Body Mustang triggered all sorts of love and hate stories throughout the decades?
Well, they say that in order to transcend such petty battles you need to properly stand out in the crowd. Or at least that’s my personal opinion. That’s because I’ve seen a lot of fans of the Fox Body series, as well as the detractors. So, just to make sure, it’s probably best to go all out on such a car.
Not necessarily by turning it into a wheelie monster thanks to a Toyota 2JZ swap. Something along the lines of Emmanuel Brito’s (aka personalizatuauto on social media) latest project might also have the necessary bombshell factor. Yes, I know that his very yellow Fox Body Mustang resides in the virtual realm, but let’s face it - some of these projects escape into the real world and they’re even more outlandish on occasion.
Besides, just about everyone loves a widebody conversion these days. And this one doesn’t even go overboard, as the pixel master clearly states that in his opinion “a wide body really shouldn't be that wide,” which is probably why he pushed the envelope even less than with his some of the other Mustang incarnations he’s done lately.
And I have to say the Fox Body looks good with these clean lines that get doubled by a more aggressive stance, the aero additions (such as the reworked front fascia or the bulging hood) or the interesting taillight setup. There’s just one problem, though, as the double LED rings up front seem to come from a different scenario altogether.
I know these are fairly common these days, but as always beauty is in the eye of the beholder and feel free to disagree with me and argue on their behalf in the comments section below.
