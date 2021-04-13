Totally Oversized BMW M3 Grille Looks Ballistic When Pixel-Splashed on Big Truck

Although the G80/G82 iteration of the BMW M3/M4 high-performance duet has attracted a lot of attention for its troubling front design, there’s no denying their status as the series' best iterations. Still, some can’t get enough of making fun of the Bavarian company’s styling choices, and fans sometimes resort to extreme measures to silence the nay-sayers.
We already know that BMW itself tried on more than one occasion to protect its styling decisions for the 4 Series, M3, M4, and the insipidly named (and designed) fully electric iX without much success. Still, by the time it will bring out a new generation of these models, the company might look back on a tremendous success.
After all, the M3 and M4 have the makings of great high-performance cars. So, there’s going to be a world of BMW fans that dared to be different and bought the (in)famous G80/G82, along with another world of people making fun of their decision.
For sure, owners will go beyond the call of duty to prove the latter wrong. We’ve already seen the reception from critics, and we do no doubt that once you get past the polarizing design choices, everything goes as planned—especially at the strip and on the racetrack.
Still, one social media dweller seemingly has a fix for the upcoming styling-related automotive bullying. The carfrontswaps Instagram account is the creator of many (completely) unnecessary automotive-related nose jobs, and the BMW brand hasn’t escaped its CGI attention.
This time around, it provides an exotic answer by plastering the G80 BMW M3 front end over something that’s really oversized in the real world as well, the Freightliner Cascadia heavy-duty semi-truck. Did anyone think that those elongated kidneys looked out of place on the M3?
Here’s the one render to rule them all. Basically, this might cure all instances when one thought the M3 and M4 look ugly. It is way beyond ugly and trespasses into hilarious bewilderment territory with absolute ease. And, best of all, it keeps that neat green paint job!
