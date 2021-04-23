2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Digitally Beefs Up Its Off-Road and Hauling Credentials

U.S. Space Force Getting New Anti-Jamming Satellites in 2024

Still, we have seen Unsurprisingly, a model’s official presentation doesn’t mean virtual artists around the world suddenly lose interest in that particular vehicle. After all, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and sometimes people want to know if something could have been done better.Let’s take the 2022 Honda Civic, for example, to keep the CGIs on the American continent. The Japanese presented just one picture with the sedan (full reveal coming on April 28th), and already the internet gave it family hauler high-performance credentials.Thus, it’s no wonder Hyundai’s Santa Cruz compact truck had people wondering what could have been if the South Koreans went for a midsize attack (not necessarily of the high-performance N variety) instead of contending for the upcoming brawl with the 2022 Ford Maverick One of them is pixel master Oscar Vargas (a.k.a. wb.artist20 on social media), who decided to address two of the most common complaints he’s heard since the Santa Cruz introduction. Those would be the lack of an aggressive off-roading/rock crawling appearance and the fact it comes with a smallish 4.3-foot (1.31-meter) cargo box.According to user comments, the changes are definitely for the better; after all, they do include the traditional suspension lift kit, larger wheels shod in chunky all-terrain rubber, as well as the necessary front protection and additional lighting technology.By all accounts, we feel these updates will probably come sooner or later from the aftermarket sector, so owners will probably achieve the look in a real-world environment as well. The same might happen with the bolder color choices (after all, a wrap is just a professional shop away from just about anyone these days), but we’re not so sure about the cab extension, though.Still, we have seen odder six-door 6x6 things just waiting to happen, so what’s a cab extension for a good fabricator, anyways?