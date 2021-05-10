Bentley Flying Spur Gets Cambrian Grey Exterior and a Bunch of New Tech Features

Bentley decided to spoil us with some pretty nice features added to its latest generation of the Flying Spur, starting from the new tech and comfort as standard features to modern interior veneer options and a new Cambrian Grey exterior to complete the whole luxurious look.
The latest version of the Flying Spur comes with some new tech goodies that include traffic sign recognition, hands-free boot opening, extended safeguard features, and a top view camera. We've also been spoiled with welcome lighting and automatic dimming mirrors, Bentley-style.
In light of the current health crisis, the brand chose to incorporate some wellness features such as onboard air ionizers that emit negatively charged particles from the central air conditioning vents. These generate a static charge around impurities in the air, such as dust or allergens, causing them to stick to the nearest surface. As a result, certain pollutants are removed from the air that the inhabitants breathe.
In terms of exterior, you can personalize your Flying Spur with the new Cambrian Grey exterior paint, further extending your color palette to 63 options.
The luxurious interior is enhanced with …you guessed it, more luxurious features that include the option of open-pore veneer, which is finished with an ultra-thin matt lacquer added for protection purposes. The open-pore finish is also available for Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut, and Tamo Ash veneers.
Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) were removed via some advanced techniques called Virtual Prototyping. The process enabled acoustic tests for any airborne sounds filtering into the cabin to be completed, as well as any impact from the structure itself, such as tire noise.
A weight-optimization software for the Flying Spur could be carried out on 40 different components using virtual prototyping. This ensured that the appropriate soundproofing materials were placed in the appropriate locations around the car, allowing passengers to enjoy a quiet in-cabin experience.
Since this new method requires fewer prototypes to be designed, testing mileage has been reduced. It also influenced the car's design and engineering at an early level, and it provided considerable benefits during the testing phase.
The luxury four-door Grand Tourer continues to sport a W12-engine with 6.0-liters of displacement and twin-turbos, which results in 635 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Coupled to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, this Flying Spur can sprint to 60 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).
In light of the current health crisis, the brand chose to incorporate some wellness features such as onboard air ionizers that emit negatively charged particles from the central air conditioning vents. These generate a static charge around impurities in the air, such as dust or allergens, causing them to stick to the nearest surface. As a result, certain pollutants are removed from the air that the inhabitants breathe.
In terms of exterior, you can personalize your Flying Spur with the new Cambrian Grey exterior paint, further extending your color palette to 63 options.
The luxurious interior is enhanced with …you guessed it, more luxurious features that include the option of open-pore veneer, which is finished with an ultra-thin matt lacquer added for protection purposes. The open-pore finish is also available for Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut, and Tamo Ash veneers.
Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) were removed via some advanced techniques called Virtual Prototyping. The process enabled acoustic tests for any airborne sounds filtering into the cabin to be completed, as well as any impact from the structure itself, such as tire noise.
A weight-optimization software for the Flying Spur could be carried out on 40 different components using virtual prototyping. This ensured that the appropriate soundproofing materials were placed in the appropriate locations around the car, allowing passengers to enjoy a quiet in-cabin experience.
Since this new method requires fewer prototypes to be designed, testing mileage has been reduced. It also influenced the car's design and engineering at an early level, and it provided considerable benefits during the testing phase.
The luxury four-door Grand Tourer continues to sport a W12-engine with 6.0-liters of displacement and twin-turbos, which results in 635 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. Coupled to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, this Flying Spur can sprint to 60 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).