Pre-1986 Bentleys and Jaguars to Show Off at the Yorkshire Motorsport Festival

Good news for vintage cars and motorsport lovers: after being canceled last year, the first edition of the Yorkshire Motorsport Festival is set to take place this summer. Watch out for an excellent round-up of classic cars, some of which will be competing in the new Wolfstones Hillclimb, the festival’s highlight.
June 25 to June 27 – mark these days on your calendar, if you are ready to feast your eyes on classic Bentleys, Jaguars, Grand Tourings and many others, witness the premiere of a one-of-a-kind racing event, and also enjoy live music and shopping.
Held near Holmfirth, in the north of England, the upcoming Yorkshire Motorsport Festival aims to bring together a variety of vehicles, from tractors and bulldozers to some of the most exquisite vintage Bentleys and Aston Martins.
The most coveted event to take place at the Festival is the Wolfstones Hillclimb, a racing premiere that celebrates the 101 years of hill climbing as a motorsport. More than 80 cars will be competing each day on the 0.8-mile (1.28 km) course through West Yorkshire.
Spectators will get to watch up-close some impressive pre-1986 cars, including 1923 Bentleys and 1978 Grand Tourings.
The pre-war Class of the Wolfstones Hillclimb will be featuring a 1934 red Aston Martin, which made its debut at Le Mans Race and was later rebuilt for the Northern Ireland TT Race. Another Aston Martin to compete in the race is a 1972 model that was converted in the '80s for circuit racing, and later went on to race in several competitions.
Motorsport fans will also get a chance to watch top racing competitors in action and get their autographs. And there’s room for even more excitement, with Formula 1 demonstrations, various car displays and racing simulators.
After such a long time spent indoors, a racing event with elegant, classic cars seems just like the right thing.
