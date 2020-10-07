Tesla's Self-Sustaining Party Yacht - Musk Offered No Input on the Design

Original 1954 Jaguar XK120 Roadster Sat in a Barn for Decades, Could Be Yours

The auction takes place between October 26 and 30, but feel free to contact This Roadster tells a very interesting story, too, though not in words just yet. It’s listed for auction with Gooding & Company, which is choosing to keep most details under wraps for the time being, promising the big unveil closer to the auction date. However, The Robb Report notes that it sat for decades in a “rural barn outside Cleveland, Ohio.”It bears all the signs of it, too. Photos posted to the website of the auction house tell the proverbial story even words may fail to capture, showing a car that’s been uncared for, unloved and neglected for far too long. There’s corrosion and rust, scratches and chipped paint, cracked leather in the interior and an overall feeling that this once-amazing machine deserved better.The auction house notes that it was delivered new to Hoffman Motors in New York and that it used to run in various Cleveland sportscar club rallies and economy runs in the early ‘60s. In other words, it has an interesting story to tell, aside from the fact that it was forgotten in a barn for decades. It’s also a certified replica “of the record-breaking car which achieved the speed of 141.51 mph [227.7 kph] at Jabekke, Belgium,” and has over 64,000 miles (102,998 km) on the clock.With matching numbers on the engine and the chassis, this two-seater has the original exterior and interior colorways, as certified by Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Records. It is, in short, in “fantastic barn find and an ideal candidate for restoration.”And it will be priced to match.The auction takes place between October 26 and 30, but feel free to contact Goody & Company for more details on this yet-mysterious entry on the lot.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.