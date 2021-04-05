4 The 200,000th Bentley Ever Built Is This Bentayga Hybrid

Bentley Flying Spur V8 Beats Official Acceleration, Top Speed Capped by Tires

The British are famous for making some of the most impeccable and luxurious interiors, but they're not exactly renowned for the reliability of their vehicles. Luckily for them, globalization kicked in a while ago and, one day, Volkswagen Group came knocking at the door, cash in one hand, good engines and transmissions in the other.Engines like the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that powers the Audi RS6 Avant to greatness, making it the go-to performance wagon even though there are other options on the market such as the Mercedes-E63 S T-Modell sold by the north-west neighbors.In the RS6, the engine develops 592 hp (600 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, but since the Flying Spur is as much about class and composure as it is about performance, the output is dialed down to 542 hp (550 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). Disappointed? Well, if we're to continue this parallel with the RS6 , then you should know the Bentley is also roughly 300 kg (660 lbs) heavier.We're telling you all this just to lower your expectations a little, though we suspect we're not having too much success. After all, the title makes it pretty clear you're in for something special.If you read the Bentley Flying Spur V8's technical data, you'll notice it is supposed to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.1 seconds. That figure alone is impressive if you consider the utter and complete luxury that amazingly quick sprint is going to take place in - or the fact a Ferrari F40 needs 4.3 seconds to reach the same speed. The latter is a pointless reference, we know, but it's still amazing to imagine these two side by side in a 0-60 mph race, and the behemoth coming up the winner.It looks like Bentley pulled a Porsche if you will because in the hands of an independent tester driving the car on public roads, the Flying Spur V8 managed to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just under four seconds - 3.98 s, to be more precise. Unfortunately, the top speed run that would have followed never materialized.The same misleading specs sheet that quoted the 4.1-second 0-62 mph acceleration time says the sedan should be able to go all the way up to 198 mph (318 km/h). The tires, however, had a different idea, and as the driver was about to reach 161 mph (260 km/h), a warning message informing the speed was too great for the tires flashed on the instrument cluster.Does that mean the Bentley was on winter tires? Because if it was, we can't help but wonder one thing: does that mean it could potentially be even quicker to the 62 mph mark with the right rubber? We don't know about you but for us, that's a scary thought. Not as scary as the scaringly dull sound the V8 makes, though.