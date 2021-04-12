2021 Jaguar F-Type “R-Dynamic Black” Adds Style to an Already Stylish Sports Car

How long has it been since the F-Type sports car entered production in Castle Bromwich? Make that eight years, a period in which the Leaping Cat of Coventry operated a single refresh. Jaguar decided to unleash another visual package for the four-cylinder turbo and supercharged V8 mills to keep the F-Type lineup relevant in these SUV-driven times.
“R-Dynamic Black” is how the package is called, and it “enhances the beautiful, timeless design with additional equipment as standard.” Contrary to Jaguar, I object to describing the F-Type as timeless because it’s automotive vaporware compared to the gorgeous E-Type and XK120.
Now available to purchase in the United Kingdom from £64,455 or $88,665 at current exchange rates, the F-Type R-Dynamic Black is accentuated by Style 5039 split-spoke wheels, the Black Pack, and three metallic finishes for the exterior: Firenze Red, Eiger Grey, and Santorini Black. The 1+1 cabin welcomes you and your passenger with Performance Seats featuring 12-way adjustments, Windsor leather upholstery featuring no fewer than four stitching options, and suede cloth wrap for the 12.3-inch driver cluster.
Refinements further include a suede cloth headliner, satin-finish aluminum for the paddle shifters that control the eight-speed automatic transmission, illuminated treadplates, as well as the heritage monogram pattern used on the seats and doors. “Creating the F-Type R-Dynamic Black models gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the way the car looks – inside and out,” declared Julian Thomson, the British automaker’s head honcho of design.
Julian fails to point out that a 2.0-liter turbo with 300 metric horsepower is a little on the underwhelming side of sports cars priced in the £65,000 region, let alone a four-cylinder engine that has failed in The Fast Lane’s lemon of a Land Rover Defender with only 167 miles (269 kilometers) on the clock. In this configuration, the F-Type can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
The more appropriate engine option for the two-door coupe and roadster is the 5.0-liter V8 with a Roots-type blower on top of it. This combo unleashes 450 metric ponies at the crankshaft, and you can opt for all-wheel drive as well for better handling in the twisties and bad weather. In this specification, the F-Type R-Dynamic Black hits 60 miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds.
