Jaguar Rekindles Fond Memories With Six E-Type Restomod Pairs for 60 Collection

Last summer, Jaguar teased classic car aficionados with the enticing perspective of bringing to life a pair of very special E-Types to celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary and its March 1961 presentation at the Geneva Motor Show. Jump forward in time to March 2021, and we have the official (online) presentation of the Jaguar E-Type 60 Collection.
The times they are a-changin' said many years ago Bob Dylan, but thanks to automakers’ classic divisions, some things do stay the same. We may not have a 2021 edition of the Geneva Motor Show, but we do have the celebration of 60 years since Jaguar first introduced the legendary E-Type.
It occurred precisely on March 15th, 1961, and the British automaker is keen to rekindle the fond memories with the creation of a limited-edition series dubbed “60 Collection.” Although we’re six decades away from the initial presentation, the newly matched pairs of restored 3.8 E-Types aim to bring the “Swinging Sixties” back into fashion.
Jaguar modeled the rare E-Types directly based on the ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’ examples seen in Geneva back in 1961; as a result, they come as matched fixed-head coupes or roadsters. The British carmaker’s classic division will offer just six pairs (at an undisclosed price) featuring reverential details and either a Flat Out Grey (with Smooth Black leather inside) or Drop Everything Green (with Suede Green in the cabin) shade for the exterior.
Naturally, the homage cars also include unique design elements, such as special logos, a tailored and engraved center console (by artist King Nerd), as well as a few sensible technology upgrades. For example, the Jaguar XK-sourced 3.8-liter inline-six engine is now mated to a specially developed close-ratio five-speed manual gearbox, while the stainless-steel exhaust system, electronic ignition, and alloy radiator are clear modifications directed towards better reliability.
Inside, the lucky owners will find the Jaguar Classic Infotainment System packing Bluetooth connectivity and satellite nav, which might come in handy because these cars are supposed to go on their own road trip from Coventry to Geneva next summer.
